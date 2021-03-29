Genshin Impact Razor build: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact currently has 29 playable characters (apart from the Traveler), and will soon be 30 with the release of Rosaria. Among these characters, Razor is one of the most favored 4-star characters, often being compared to a 5-star due to his high potential at being a DPS.

In Genshin Impact, Razor is a human raised by a pack of wolves. Players will first meet him during a wolf-related incident in Springvale and will follow him to Wolvendom to meet Andrius. Players have to go through this quest to unlock the weekly battle against the "Dominator of Wolves."

Genshin Impact Razor build: Best artifacts

Artifact options for Razor in Genshin Impact

Razor is a physical damage DPS, which means he counts on his normal attacks to deal the most damage. When Razor uses his burst, it will stop him from using his charged attacks, allowing the effect of the 4-Gladiator's Finale to shine.

2-Gladiator's Finale: ATK +18%

4-Gladiator's Finale: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%

Another viable option is the Thundersoother set.

4-Thundersoother: Increases DMG against opponents affected by Electro by 35%

Razor is capable of constantly applying Electro on his enemies because, during his burst, his Soul Companion will deal Electro damage every time Razor does a normal attack. So the effect of 4-Thundersoother will continuously be triggered. Not only that, but 4-Thundersoother will also boost the damage of his Soul Companion, unlike 4-Gladiator's Finale that only boost the damage of his Normal Attack.

If 4 set artifacts are too hard to obtain, players can also try these as an alternative:

2-Gladiator's Finale + 2-Bloodstained Chivalry

2-Gladiator's Finale + 2-Noblesse Oblige

2-Bloodstained Chivalry + 2-Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige will not boost Razor's Normal Attack damage, but it will still increase the damage of his Soul Companion. Players can watch this video by "Against the Meta" to see how his burst works with Noblesse Oblige.

Genshin Impact Razor build: Best weapons

Razor wielding Snow-Tombed Starsilver

Razor is F2P friendly, able to function perfectly even with forged weapons. Players can forge Prototype Archaic, or use a weapon obtained from Dragonspine or Snow-Tombed Starsilver. Both of these perform greatly for Razor.

Prototype Archaic will enhance his "Soul Companion"'s attack during his burst, while Snow-Tombed Starsilver will greatly enhance his normal attack. These weapons have a similar passive, and players using Snow-Tombed Starsilver are recommended to bring Cryo support to bring the passive to its full potential.

Other than that, players can also use Wolf's Gravestone, Serpent Spine, or The Unforged if players have a reliable shielder like Zhongli.

Genshin Impact Razor build: Best teammates

Razor with Fischl's Oz

Since Razor's only gimmick is to benefit from his Physical damage, his teammates must further benefit him in that field. So most Cryo characters are his best match. Players can use Qiqi, Diona, or Kaeya for this job.

Since Razor is selfish, he will require the most time on the field, increasing the risk of getting hit. So healers and shielders are also a viable choice for his teammates. Players can use Qiqi, Diona, Xingqiu, Xinyan, or Zhongli for this job. Albedo also works mildly, along with providing constant Geo damage.

Another Electro character can also improve Razor's team since it will help Razor regen his burst quicker due to Electro resonance. Fischl will do great for this job. Although, players won't have to consider this if they have constellations on their Razor.

