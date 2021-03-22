5 best 4-star Genshin Impact characters for the support role

Genshin Impact offers a wide range of characters who can be built for a specific role. Support characters are the backbone of a strong party, and they usually help the DPS restore HP, increase ATK, or provide a shield for defense.

To avail the best support possible, players often go for high rarity characters, i.e., 5-star characters. However, there are 4-star characters who can outperform a lot of 5-star characters when it comes to supporting the team's main damage dealer.

This article will list five Genshin Impact characters of 4-star rarity, who are the best for the support role.

5 best Genshin Impact characters (4-star) for the support role

Note: This list is not in any particular order, and it only reflects the writer's personal views.

#1 Bennett

Bennett (Image via Maitrise)

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Bennet is arguably the best 4-star support character in Genshin Impact, in that he can support DPS characters of every element. His elemental burst can heal allies and provide an attack buff simultaneously.

When paired with Pyro-type DPS characters, Bennett can help the team achieve Pyro resonance, providing even more attack bonuses to the whole party. This 4-star Genshin Impact character, if built properly, can make Spiral Abyss, open-world combat, and domains, much easier to tackle.

#2 Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via Maitrise)

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Xingqiu's transferrable elemental skill and elemental burst make him among the best supporting characters in the game. His elemental skill reduces the incoming damage, restores a small amount of HP, and deals hydro damage to opponents as well.

When paired with Pyro-type characters, Xingqiu can constantly cause the Vaporize reaction to deal massive elemental damage to opponents.

#3 Diona

Diona (Image via Genshin Impact)

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Genshin Impact's Diona is a great healer who can provide shields to defend her allies from incoming damage. She can apply the Cryo element to enemies, allowing Pyro-type DPS characters to cause a Melt reaction for a 2x damage output. With enough constellations, she can provide an elemental mastery buff to the whole party, resulting in stronger elemental reactions.

#4 Sucrose

Sucrose (Image via Happy Dog)

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Catalyst

Sucrose is an Anemo-type catalyst user who specializes in elemental mastery. Sucrose's ability, which is to provide additional elemental mastery to the party members, makes her one of the most useful characters in the late game.

Sucrose's elemental skill and burst can both knock down enemies and gather them in one place, allowing the DPS character to deal AoE-damage effectively.

When paired with the Viridescent Venerer artifact set, Sucrose can debuff opponents and deal additional damage via the Swirl reaction. All these qualities make Sucrose one of the best 4-star support characters in Spiral Abyss, domains, and the open-world of Genshin Impact.

#5 Fischl

Fischl (Image via Genshin Impact)

Element: Electro

Weapon: Bow

Fischl is an excellent sub-DPS and supporting character on the battlefield thanks to her transferrable abilities. Fischl's elemental skill can be transferred to other characters, causing elemental reactions for a long period.

Other 4-star characters, such as Noelle, Barbara, and Xiangling, can also support certain characters in the open-world and Spiral Abyss very well. However, their viability can vary depending on party compositions.