Genshin Impact zodiac signs and character birthdays: Everything players need to know 

Genshin Impact fans love the richly detailed characters offered in the game. Each character has their unique look, feel and a deep history written into the Genshin Impact's lore.

Genshin Impact zodiac signs, birth dates, and personalities

Genshin Impact launched with an impressive roster of playable characters that have grown tremendously in the short time the game has been available.

Aether/Lumine - Player's Choice

Main Player

The main protagonist of the Genshin Impact is either male or female, and the player chooses their birthday.

Diona

Diona

Birthday: January 18th

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

A young lady who has inherited trace amounts of non-human blood. She is the incredibly popular bartender of the Cat's Tail tavern.

Beidou

Beidou

Birthday: February 14th

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Captain of the Crux and its crew. She's quite an unbound and forthright woman.

Bennett

Bennett

Birthday: February 29th

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

A righteous and good-natured adventurer from Mondstadt who's unfortunately extremely unlucky.

Qiqi

Qiqi

Birthday: March 3rd

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

An apprentice and herb gatherer at Bubu Pharmacy, Qiqi is an undead with a bone-white complexion.

Jean

Jean

Birthday: March 14th

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

The righteous and rigorous Dandelion Knight and acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius of Mondstadt.

Noelle

Noelle

Birthday: March 21st

Zodiac Sign: Aries

A maid in the service of the Knights of Favonius that dreams of joining their ranks someday.

Xiao

Xiao

Birthday: April 17th

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Xiao is portrayed as a bit blunt but she's polite. He has a strong dislike of the mortal world and takes his duty as an adeptus seriously.

Diluc

Diluc

Birthday: April 30th

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

The tycoon of a winery empire in Mondstadt, unmatched in every possible way.

Fischl

Fischl

Birthday: May 27th

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

A mysterious girl who calls herself "Prinzessin der Verurteilung" and travels with a night raven named Oz.

Paimon

Paimon

Birthday: June 1st

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Emergency food.

Lisa

Lisa

Birthday: June 9th

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

The languid but knowledgeable librarian of the Knights of Favonius, who was deemed by Sumeru Academia to be their most distinguished graduate in the past two centuries.

Venti

Venti

Birthday: June 16th

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

One of the many bards of Mondstadt, who freely wanders the city's streets and alleys.

Barbara

Barbara

Birthday: July 5th

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Every citizen of Mondstadt adores Barbara. She learned the word "idol" from a magazine.

Tartaglia/Childe

Childe

Birthday: July 20th

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Warm and friendly one minute, ruthless killer the next. His shifting and unpredictable personality can leave those around him at a loss for words to describe him.

In private moments, he dispenses with titles, casts off his armor and the layers of intrigue that come with it to show his authentic self.

Klee

Klee

Birthday: July 27th

Zodiac Sign: Leo

An explosives expert and a regular at the Knights of Favonius' confinement room. Also known as Fleeing Sunlight.

Amber

Amber

Birthday: August 10th

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Always energetic and full of life, Amber's the best - albeit only - outrider of the Knights of Favonius.

Ningguang

Ningguang

Birthday: August 26th

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

The Tianquan of Liyue Qixing. Her wealth is unsurpassed in all of Teyvat.

Mona

Mona

Birthday: August 31st

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

A mysterious young astrologer who proclaims herself to be "Astrologist Mona Megistus" and possesses abilities to match the title. Erudite, but prideful.

Chongyun

Chongyun

Birthday: September 7th

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

A young exorcist from a family of exorcists. He does everything he can to suppress his pure positive energy.

Razor

Razor

Birthday: September 9th

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

A boy who lives among the wolves in Wolvendom of Mondstadt. As agile as lightning.

Albedo

Albedo

Birthday: September 13th

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

A genius known as the Kreideprinz, he is the chief alchemist and captain of the investigation team of Genshin Impact's Knights of Favonius.

Xingqiu

Xingqiu

Birthday: October 9th

Zodiac Sign: Libra

A young man carrying a longsword who is frequently seen at book booths. He has a heart of gold and yearns for justice and fairness for all.

Xinyan

Xinyan

Birthday: October 16th

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Liyue's sole rock 'n' roll musician. She rebels against ossified prejudices using her music and passionate singing.

Xiangling

Xiangling

Birthday: November 2nd

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

A renowned chef from Genshin Impact's Liyue. She's extremely passionate about cooking and excels at making her signature hot and spicy dishes.

Keqing

Keqing

Birthday: November 20th

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

One of the Liyue Qixing, Keqing, has an uncompromising belief in actions over words. If she sees something that needs doing, she'll do it herself.

For example, she traveled around Liyue and carefully memorized each detail of the land so that she may one day be able to maximize the utility of every last inch of Liyue.

Sucrose

Sucrose

Birthday: November 26th

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

An alchemist filled with curiosity about all things. She researches bio-alchemy.

Kaeya

Kaeya

Birthday: November 30th

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

A thinker in the Knights of Favonius. Has an exotic appearance.

Ganyu

Ganyu

Birthday: December 2nd

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

The secretary at Genshin Impact's Yuehai Pavilion. The blood of the qilin, an illuminated beast, flows within her veins.

Zhongli

Zhongli

Birthday: December 31st

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

A mysterious guest invited by the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Extremely knowledgeable in all things.

Genshin Impact unknown zodiac signs, birthdays

Signora

Signora

"The Fair Lady" is No. 8 of Genshin Impact's Eleven Harbingers of the Fatui.

Scaramouche

Scaramouche

"Balladeer" is No. 6 of Genshin Impact's Fatui Harbingers.

Dainsleif

Dainseif

The narrator of several Genshin Impact videos and resident of the unknown region of Khaenri'ah. Players know a fair bit of information about him, but not the details of his birth.

Genshin Impact has quite the cast of characters.