Genshin Impact zodiac signs and character birthdays: Everything players need to know 

Genshin Impact fans love the richly detailed characters offered in the game. Each character has their unique look, feel and a deep history written into the Genshin Impact's lore.
Genshin Impact zodiac signs, birth dates, and personalities
Genshin Impact launched with an impressive roster of playable characters that have grown tremendously in the short time the game has been available.
Aether/Lumine - Player's Choice
The main protagonist of the Genshin Impact is either male or female, and the player chooses their birthday.
Diona
Birthday: January 18th
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
A young lady who has inherited trace amounts of non-human blood. She is the incredibly popular bartender of the Cat's Tail tavern.
Beidou
Birthday: February 14th
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
Captain of the Crux and its crew. She's quite an unbound and forthright woman.
Bennett
Birthday: February 29th
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
A righteous and good-natured adventurer from Mondstadt who's unfortunately extremely unlucky.
Qiqi
Birthday: March 3rd
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
An apprentice and herb gatherer at Bubu Pharmacy, Qiqi is an undead with a bone-white complexion.
Jean
Birthday: March 14th
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
The righteous and rigorous Dandelion Knight and acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius of Mondstadt.
Noelle
Birthday: March 21st
Zodiac Sign: Aries
A maid in the service of the Knights of Favonius that dreams of joining their ranks someday.
Xiao
Birthday: April 17th
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Xiao is portrayed as a bit blunt but she's polite. He has a strong dislike of the mortal world and takes his duty as an adeptus seriously.
Diluc
Birthday: April 30th
Zodiac Sign: Taurus
The tycoon of a winery empire in Mondstadt, unmatched in every possible way.
Fischl
Birthday: May 27th
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
A mysterious girl who calls herself "Prinzessin der Verurteilung" and travels with a night raven named Oz.
Paimon
Birthday: June 1st
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Emergency food.
Lisa
Birthday: June 9th
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
The languid but knowledgeable librarian of the Knights of Favonius, who was deemed by Sumeru Academia to be their most distinguished graduate in the past two centuries.
Venti
Birthday: June 16th
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
One of the many bards of Mondstadt, who freely wanders the city's streets and alleys.
Barbara
Birthday: July 5th
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Every citizen of Mondstadt adores Barbara. She learned the word "idol" from a magazine.
Tartaglia/Childe
Birthday: July 20th
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Warm and friendly one minute, ruthless killer the next. His shifting and unpredictable personality can leave those around him at a loss for words to describe him.
In private moments, he dispenses with titles, casts off his armor and the layers of intrigue that come with it to show his authentic self.
Klee
Birthday: July 27th
Zodiac Sign: Leo
An explosives expert and a regular at the Knights of Favonius' confinement room. Also known as Fleeing Sunlight.
Amber
Birthday: August 10th
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Always energetic and full of life, Amber's the best - albeit only - outrider of the Knights of Favonius.
Ningguang
Birthday: August 26th
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
The Tianquan of Liyue Qixing. Her wealth is unsurpassed in all of Teyvat.
Mona
Birthday: August 31st
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
A mysterious young astrologer who proclaims herself to be "Astrologist Mona Megistus" and possesses abilities to match the title. Erudite, but prideful.
Chongyun
Birthday: September 7th
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
A young exorcist from a family of exorcists. He does everything he can to suppress his pure positive energy.
Razor
Birthday: September 9th
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
A boy who lives among the wolves in Wolvendom of Mondstadt. As agile as lightning.
Albedo
Birthday: September 13th
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
A genius known as the Kreideprinz, he is the chief alchemist and captain of the investigation team of Genshin Impact's Knights of Favonius.
Xingqiu
Birthday: October 9th
Zodiac Sign: Libra
A young man carrying a longsword who is frequently seen at book booths. He has a heart of gold and yearns for justice and fairness for all.
Xinyan
Birthday: October 16th
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Liyue's sole rock 'n' roll musician. She rebels against ossified prejudices using her music and passionate singing.
Xiangling
Birthday: November 2nd
Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
A renowned chef from Genshin Impact's Liyue. She's extremely passionate about cooking and excels at making her signature hot and spicy dishes.
Keqing
Birthday: November 20th
Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
One of the Liyue Qixing, Keqing, has an uncompromising belief in actions over words. If she sees something that needs doing, she'll do it herself.
For example, she traveled around Liyue and carefully memorized each detail of the land so that she may one day be able to maximize the utility of every last inch of Liyue.
Sucrose
Birthday: November 26th
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
An alchemist filled with curiosity about all things. She researches bio-alchemy.
Kaeya
Birthday: November 30th
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
A thinker in the Knights of Favonius. Has an exotic appearance.
Ganyu
Birthday: December 2nd
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
The secretary at Genshin Impact's Yuehai Pavilion. The blood of the qilin, an illuminated beast, flows within her veins.
Zhongli
Birthday: December 31st
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
A mysterious guest invited by the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Extremely knowledgeable in all things.
Genshin Impact unknown zodiac signs, birthdays
Signora
"The Fair Lady" is No. 8 of Genshin Impact's Eleven Harbingers of the Fatui.
Scaramouche
"Balladeer" is No. 6 of Genshin Impact's Fatui Harbingers.
Dainsleif
The narrator of several Genshin Impact videos and resident of the unknown region of Khaenri'ah. Players know a fair bit of information about him, but not the details of his birth.
Genshin Impact has quite the cast of characters.Published 27 Jan 2021, 00:35 IST