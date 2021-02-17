Top 5 Genshin Impact characters who need to be nerfed

Genshin Impact often releases lucrative overpowered characters that can change the outcome of a battle with a single elemental skill or burst with their out-of-the-world damage multipliers.

Characters like Ganyu don't even need such skills, as she can deal damage worth uprp six digits with her charged attack, which is indeed gamebreaking. Although Genshin Impact is a PvE game, if five overpowered characters deserving a nerf had to be chosen, this is what the list would look like.

Top 5 characters who need to be nerfed in Genshin Impact

#5 - Ningguang

Ningguang (image via Zerochan)

Element: Geo

Rarity: 4 Star

Weapon: Catalyst

Constellation: Opus Aequilibrium

Ningguang is probably the greatest DPS character when compared with the other 4 star characters at C0. Her insanely high elemental burst multipliers make her resemble a 5-star character in the game.

#4 - Venti

Venti (Image via Genshin Impact Official)

Element: Anemo

Rarity: 5 Star

Weapon: Bow

Constellation: Carmen Dei

Venti is probably the best supporting character anyone can ask for in Genshin Impact. His ability to suck-in enemies and deal continuous Anemo damage is just too good to be true. The crowd control specialist, when paired with 4-piece Viridiscent Venerer's set, can single-handedly suppress groups of enemy forces in seconds.

#3 - Mona

Mona (Image via Genshin Impact Official)

Element: Hydro

Rarity: 5 Star

Weapon: Catalyst

Constellation: Astrolabos

Mona is known for her ability to deal game-breaking elemental burst damage. Her passive ability, which helps her gain bonus Hydro DMG scaling off with her energy recharge rate, helps her convert the damage into 6 to 7 digits with a proper party. Mona also holds the record for "highest damage dealt per hit" in Genshin Impact, with a 1.6 million DMG burst.

#2 - Childe / Tartaglia

Childe / Tartaglia (Image via Genshin Impact Official)

Element: Hydro

Rarity: 5 Star

Weapon: Bow

Constellation: Monoceros Caeli

The 11th Harbinger of the Fatui is no less when it comes to insanely overpowered damage dealing abilities. Childe's elemental burst damage gives tough competition to that of Mona's. Childe is also the only character after mona to beat the 1 million mark for burst damage in Genshin Impact.

#1 - Ganyu

Ganyu (Image via Genshin Impact Official)

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 5 Star

Weapon: Bow

Constellation: Sinae Unicornis

The latest Cryo elemental character addition into Genshin Impact comes in the form of Ganyu, who does not need elemental skill or bursts to destroy opponents with a single hit. Ganyu's amazingly unique charge attack ability allows her to touch 5 to 6 digit damage at C0 when built correctly.

