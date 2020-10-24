Genshin Impact: How many players does the game have in 2020?

Genshin Impact has quite literally taken off since launch, and it is one of the best games of the year. That's a big statement, seeing as to how 2020 has had some major releases, even with the ongoing pandemic having caused delays. It is free to play on PC, PS4, Android, and iOS devices.

What is Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is an online-only role-playing game. It features an open world where players can battle, use elemental magic, and take advantage of gacha style monetization. This allows player to obtain new characters, weapons, and other resources.

Genshin Impact takes place in Teyvat, a fictional world that plays home to several nations all paired with their own element. These nations worship a god associated with their specific element. Players switch between one of four interchangeable characters in a party. This can be a solo adventure or each of four characters could be another person, in the form of a co-op multiplayer experience.

Players control their character much like in other games, where they are able to run, climb, swim, and glide. Some of the characters have special abilities which allow them to traverse through certain terrain. Those include updrafting or freezing water. There are several quests to complete to advance the story and unlock other characters.

How many people play Genshin Impact?

21.3 million people registered for the game prior to its release. During the week of Genshin Impact's launch, 17 million downloads occurred. It attracted more viewers than Fortnite right after it became playable. It had over 110,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch, which toppled Fortnite for that day.

A huge THANKS to all of you for making @GenshinImpact September's Players' Choice on @PlayStation!!! https://t.co/fZwjqxe6UF — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 13, 2020

That exposure encouraged even more people to download and play Genshin Impact. There have been over 5 million players to date on PS4 alone. If you consider the amount of downloads and assume everyone who downloaded has played the game, that means PC and mobile versions make up around 12 million players. This makes it the most successful launch of all time for a Chinese-origin game.