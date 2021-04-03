Genshin Impact announces Rosaria banner: Release date and time for all regions revealed

Genshin Impact is set to receive a Childe banner re-run that will also introduce Rosaria as a four-star rated cryo-elemental character in the game.

Heya Travelers~!



The Windblume Festival really helped Paimon better understand Mondstadt and its people. Travelers, do you feel the same as Paimon?



The Windblume Festival is almost over, but there are more events coming up:

#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/K5d2MWK62O — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 3, 2021

According to the latest release from miHoYo, Rosaria will be accompanied by Childe in the Farewell of Snezhnaya banner. This banner is scheduled to begin on April 6th at 6 PM server time and will be available until April 27th at 2:59 PM server time.

Apart from this, the developers have also confirmed the other two four-star rated characters, who will receive a boosted drop-rate in the Farewell of Snezhnaya banner.

The other two four-star rated characters from this banner in Genshin Impact are as follows:

"Shining Idol" Barbara - Hydro-elemental; and

"Prinzessin der Verurteilung" Fischl - Electro-elemental.

Event Wish "Farewell of Snezhnaya" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro)!



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/DejtqjIL6I — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 3, 2021

Here's a detailed rundown of the timings for every region when the Farewell of Snezhnaya goes live in Genshin Impact.

Farewell of Snezhnaya timings in Genshin Impact

Advertisement

According to the official release from miHoYo detailing the second round of events and banners in Genshin Impact 1.4, the festivities will begin at different timings in each region.

Here are the official timings for the Farewell of Snezhnaya banner going live in NA, EU and Asia on April 6th:

North America - 6 PM, according to GMT-5 or UTC-5

- 6 PM, according to GMT-5 or UTC-5 Europe - 6 PM, according to GMT+1 or UTC+1

- 6 PM, according to GMT+1 or UTC+1 Asia - 6 PM, according to GMT+8 or UTC+8

Players who are in a different time zone can simply use a Time Zone Converter to figure out what time the update will be available in their region. For example, players following Indian Standard Time will be able to participate in the upcoming events and banners from 3:30 PM local time.

Additionally, with all the events and banners scheduled to end on April 27th, it seems very likely that Genshin Impact 1.5 could be released on April 28th. However, before that happens, players have a lot of new quests, events and banners that they can participate in from April 6th.

Advertisement

Apart from everything else that is coming on April 6th, players are also eagerly waiting for Rosaria's release.

The four-star rated cryo-elemental polearm-bearing character has been long-awaited by the community. Now that she is finally being released in Genshin Impact, there is no doubt that players will be flocking to grab the playable character for themselves.