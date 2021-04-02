Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New characters, release date, and everything known so far

Despite miHoYo's best efforts to prevent leaks, multiple data miners have revealed what could be in store for Genshin Impact 1.5.

Here, we kindly ask for the support and help of all Travelers to resist leaks, and maintain a fair gaming environment. We will also increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures. — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 17, 2021

Because miHoYo is massively stepping up their preventive measures against leaks, update 1.5 could very well be the last time players get to know what's coming in advance.

Nonetheless, quite a few interesting bits of information have already been leaked about Genshin Impact 1.5.

Apart from new events for the Hangouts series, the leaks suggest that 1.5 is set to receive a plethora of new content for players. These include:

Three new events;

New bosses;

New artifacts;

New mobs;

New characters; and

A new artifact domain.

It is expected that Genshin Impact 1.5 will release on April 28th, considering the update cycle being followed by miHoYo since the launch of the game.

Leaked content for Genshin Impact 1.5

According to the leaks that have surfaced for Genshin Impact 1.5, two new characters will be introduced to the game. These characters include a five-star-rated cryo-elemental character, Eula, and a four-star-rated pyro-elemental character, Yanfei.

Update 1.4 is set to witness the introduction of Rosaria, a four-star-rated character, along with Childe's banner re-run. Similarly, Yanfei could be included as a part of the highly rumored Zhongli's banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Because Zhongli is set to receive a new character quest with the update, his banner re-run seems even more likely.

via https://t.co/WIGH8KSBLO

Expected quests for 1.5 include Eula's character quest "The Spray Shall Never Return to the Sea", Zhongli's 2nd quest "No Mere Stone", as well as new hangouts for Noelle and Diona. Link lists all quest sub-missions and info so beware spoilers. pic.twitter.com/jY2wv8OmGf — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 24, 2021

Apart from introducing new characters, Genshin Impact 1.5 is also set to receive an in-game housing system. This feature will allow players to hangout inside their own in-game homes and decorate them.

Additionally, it has also been rumored that the housing feature will also introduce a new currency and a new bird companion.

On top of everything, players are also supposed to witness the addition of two new bosses in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Apart from the electro-elemental Herald boss, players will also fight against a new geo-elemental Dahaka boss once the update comes out.

Version 1.5 Info



Bird Companion

- Retainer that teleports you to your house/base



Housing Shop

There will be a store where you can buy furniture with special currency



New Mobs

- Dahaka Geo Boss

- Herald Electro pic.twitter.com/BECrtcuePw — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) March 16, 2021

With so much new content on the charts for Genshin Impact 1.5, it is safe to say that miHoYo has big plans for the game. Given that the storyline is progressing rather swiftly, the developers could also release undiscovered parts of Teyvat as a playable region in Genshin Impact 1.5.