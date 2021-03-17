Genshin Impact Hangout event guide for Noelle: All 6 endings explained in the 1.4 update

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update has finally dropped, and players will get to experience the Hangout event. It currently features four characters, Noelle, Chongyun, Barbara, and Bennett.

Noelle is the maid of the Knights of Favonius. Her dream is to become a knight to help the citizens of Mondstadt. During the Genshin Impact Hangout event, players will get to taste a day in Noelle's life.

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update Hangout event with Noelle has six endings, and here's how to achieve them all.

Genshin Impact hangout event: Noelle's first and second endings

Noelle Hangout event screen

The Genshin Impact hangout event starts by finding Noelle on the road outside Mondstadt. She will ask for advice on how she can become better to be able to join the Knights of Favonius.

Choosing "You know… it's ok not to be a knight," will lead Noelle to question the Traveler's advice.

Then they proceed to find people that need help, until they find an outsider named Alois. He tells them that he's visiting Mondstadt because he wants to buy wine there, and his luggage and goods got stolen on the way by enemies three times his size.

The Traveler will look for the mentioned enemies, just to fail. Both Noelle and the Traveler will think he is a liar, but Noelle decides to trust him until he proves them correct, offering to escort him to Mondstadt so they can report to the Knights of Favonius.

Noelle then takes Alois to Angel's Share for a glass of wine, and takes him to the Good Hunter for a meal. Noelle also takes Alois to With Wind Comes Glory, gifting him a souvenir.

Alois will be blown away by Noelle's hospitality, and the Traveler will be given two choices:

Alois from the Noelle Hangout event

"This one was made just for you."

"It's just Noelle's way of showing hospitality."

Genshin Impact: Noelle's Hangout - "A Cold Reception" ending

"A Cold Reception" ending

Choosing "This one was made just for you," will cause the Traveler to take Alois outside Mondstadt and make him confess his scheme before letting him go, comforting Noelle that it isn't her fault Alois left Mondstadt.

Genshin Impact: Noelle's Hangout - "Goodbye, Miss Maid!" ending

"Goodbye, Miss Maid!" ending

If players choose "It's just Noelle's way of showing hospitality," Alois will feel guilty, and he promises to leave Mondstadt. The next time he comes, he will be a visitor worthy of her hospitality.

Genshin Impact Hangout event: Noelle's third and fourth endings

After the first encounter with Noelle, players can choose, "Of course, where do you want to start?"

Noelle will start explaining that she always feels like she's missing something, no matter how much she trained and how hard she worked.

The Traveler will get two choices to respond:

"What you lack is strength!"

"What you lack is rest."

Choosing the first will open the routes to the third and fourth ending.

Noelle will say that she thinks she's strong, and decides to show the Traveler her strength in the training ground at the Knights of Favonius' headquarter.

After showcasing her strength, the Traveler will compliment her, and she will complain that although she's strong, she can't benefit from her power as she keeps failing the selection trials.

Noelle Hangout event screen

The Traveler then will be given two choices:

"Is it because you lack real-world fighting experience?"

"Because… you still need more strength!"

Genshin Impact: Noelle's Hangout - "A Defender's Will is Their Strength" ending

"A Defender's Will is Their Strength" ending

Choosing "Is it because you lack real-world fighting experience?" will lead to them hearing a scream from afar. A citizen from Mondstadt was in danger, and Noelle swiftly answered the call, and with the aid of the Traveler, helped the citizen.

She then realizes that her true strength comes when she decides to protect others.

Genshin Impact: Noelle's Hangout - "A Maid Above Ground" ending

"A Maid Above Ground" ending

Choosing "Because… you still need more strength!" will lead to them mining some ores just to come across a Lawachurl. Noelle will defeat it, and players will unlock the fourth ending.

Genshin Impact Hangout event: Noelle's fifth and sixth endings

Choosing "What you lack is rest," will lead Noelle to barely agree with the Traveler. The latter will offer to take her on a date to the Good Hunter, where they will meet Beatrice, and she will ask Noelle to help make Quinn notice her.

Noelle will think that Beatrice should give Quinn something.

Noelle Hangout event screen

The Traveller will be given two choices:

"It shouldn't matter; it's the thought that counts."

"Gifts convey our intentions; we should choose carefully."

Genshin Impact: Noelle's Hangout - "A Conundrum Called Love" ending

"A Conundrum Called Love" ending

Choosing "It shouldn't matter; it's the thought that counts," will cause Noelle to be disappointed in the Traveler, and players will lose a heart.

Noelle will fail the task, and she realizes that she can't handle everything, after all, so she will decide to study all the matters of love in the library.

Genshin Impact: Noelle's Hangout - "Whisper of the Paper Rose" ending

"Whisper of the Paper Rose" ending

Choosing "Gifts convey our intentions, we should choose carefully," will lead the traveler to take Noelle on a date in Windrise, ending the long day with a sweet date, unlocking the sixth and final ending.

Players will be able to earn 60 Primogems in Genshin Impact for obtaining all the endings, so it's highly recommended to get them all.