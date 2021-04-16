Genshin Impact 1.5 to introduce Inazuma: Release date, sneak peeks, and more

The long awaited region of Inazuma has been officially announced for Genshin Impact 1.5, and players are getting sneak peeks through the Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream. These have given players insight into the landscape of the region and even a possible character. Players will not have to wait long for more information as the Genshin Impact release date for 1.5 is 28 April.

Genshin Impact 1.5 teasing the arrival of Inazuma:

Concept art for Inazuma (Image via Mihoyo)

Players are finally seeing the landscapes and layout of the newest region coming to Genshin Impact, and the sneak peeks look amazing. This artwork shows off a dangerous but beautiful looking region, ripe with flora and fauna, and ready to be explored. Players who have been looking forward to Inazuma for a long time will definitely be happy to see these early previews of the region. The Genshin Impact release date for Inazuma may still be somewhat far off, but it is likely that this region may have its first introductory notes coming in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Inazuma also got a giant dragon lying around like dragonspine .. pic.twitter.com/JUhu3wk7R8 — yenna (@hyaened) April 16, 2021

There has also been the reveal of a character from Inazuma, who may or may not be related to one of Honkai Impact's most popular characters, Yae Sakura.

// Baal calls Ganyu "jiejie"? Does that mean she's so much younger?! Eh? Eh? Don't go? See you next time? Oh goodness she's so cute 😱💕 pic.twitter.com/J1kWOdjFPi — Childe🐳 (@Childe_txt) April 16, 2021

This new character appeared near the end of the Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream, and brought with her all the new information on Inazuma. She seems to be tied strongly to the region, and players who intend on exploring it may also find themselves entangled in her story as things progress. Players will just have to wait until the confirmation of a Genshin Impact release date for Inazuma, but until then these small sneak peeks will definitely keep players hungry for more.

oh they labeled the concept arts for inazuma :00



- there's more in the replies pic.twitter.com/B3H8Q8YTqC — dom † (@pranceofqilin) April 16, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.5 seems like it is shaping up to be the biggest update to the game yet, and with Inazuma looming on the horizon players will definitely have to keep an eye on the game as it develops. This huge region seems to be well on its way to receiving its Genshin Impact release date, and if this art is anything to go by, it will be an incredible release.

