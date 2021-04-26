Top 5 Genshin Impact 1.5 update features you might have missed

Genshin Impact 1.5 is coming in just a few days and a lot of new features are coming to the game. With new bosses, a housing system and new characters to look forward to, it is understandable if a few new additions were missed.

Here's a list of some of the new updates that players might not have known about in Genshin Impact 1.5:

Dream Solvent Transient Resin Sanctifying Unction Aiming optimization Weekly boss decreased resin

Top 5 Genshin Impact 1.5 features players may have missed:

These features are all useful additions to the player experience in Genshin Impact, and making use of these new additions will definitely be a great benefit.

1: Dream Solvent

For players who are tired of getting the wrong boss materials in Genshin Impact, Dream Solvent will be added to remedy this annoying issue.

Dream Solvent will allow players to exchange a boss material for another, making the process much smoother. This is a much needed addition, as players who want to level certain characters have had their progress blocked by the RNG of weekly bosses since the beginning of the game.

2: Transient Resin

Transient Resin is a new source of Resin in Genshin Impact and it seems like a very valuable resource for players looking to optimize their time.

This new item will give players 60 Resin, in the same way that a Fragile Resin does, but the difference is that this item can be obtainable by using points gained from the Housing System.

This is huge, as it is the first farmable Resin source in Genshin Impact, and the only downside is that the item has an internal timer that will make it disappear if it is unused.

3: Sanctifying Unction

Included among the rewards from what we're calling the Battle Tendency challenge in 1.4.

Blessed Ointment

Artifact Enhancement Material (not Ascension Material)

This new consumable will be similar to Weapon Enhancement Crystals, but for Artifacts. This will be a very useful addition to the game as players currently only have one method of upgrading artifacts, which is by using other artifacts. With this new item, players will have to use less resin to grind Artifacts, freeing up their resin for other purposes.

4: Aiming Optimization

Mihoyo has released some changes to the aiming mode on mobile phones for Genshin Impact, and this will definitely help those who like using archers on that system. Fans of Ganyu on mobile will definitely be rejoicing after they read these changes.

Optimizes aiming for mobile:

• On mobile, three additional adjustment levels have been added under Settings > Camera Sensitivity (Aimed Shot Mode). It has been increased from the original levels 1 to 5 (which now corresponds with the new levels 4 to 8) to levels 1 to 8.

• On mobile, the Acceleration Slider (Aimed Mode) setting has been added. With this setting enabled, the camera movement speed will change dynamically with the speed of your finger. Sliding faster causes the camera angle to rotate more.

5: Weekly boss resin cost decreased

The weekly bosses in Genshin Impact cost a ton of resin every week from players, and as they continue to be added, players will struggle to keep up. Genshin Impact 1.5 is lowering the cost of weekly bosses from 60 to 30, which should hopefully help players defeat all of their bosses. This will be a useful change, especially with the new boss Azhdaha on the way.

All these new additions to Genshin Impact are definitely huge quality of life changes, and players will enjoy these changes in no time.

