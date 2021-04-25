Genshin Impact players to use Beidou's ship to infiltrate Inazuma and meet Kazuha, new leak suggests

Genshin Impact players may now finally have an answer as to how they will reach Inazuma in the coming updates. Kaedehara Kazuha, a character who has been getting several leaks recently, has been revealed to be part of Beidou's Crux Fleet and may be the key to players infiltrating this reclusive region.

Players can learn more about this possible journey to Inazuma here.

Genshin Impact players may be joining Beidou's crew to infiltrate Inazuma

As players have recently learned, Kaedehara Kazuha, the wandering Anemo Ronin from Inazuma, has joined Beidou's Crux Fleet and is sailing the sea with her.

This may provide players a way into Inazuma, as Kazuha originates from the region and is also now partnered with the seafaring Beidou. With his direction, players will be able to reach the islands easily and possibly even have a guide to help them journey across them.

As information provided by Genshin Impact Info and Updates states, Inazuma begins after Beidou and her crew help players secretly enter the region. This will also re-introduce boats into the game, though they will not be a seperate movement mechanic.

Genshin Impact: Introductory Islands of Inazuma

Some islands from Inazuma. It is said to be explored with the help of Beidou's fleet and the introduction of boats. pic.twitter.com/fnxIR89rr7 — Zluet (@zluet) April 25, 2021

These islands may be one of the first that players reach in this new region, and they will most likely provide a sneak peek into what players can expect from the full region. These islands look like they may operate on a low and high tide system. As the waters rise and begin to cover the islands, players may have to retreat to higher ground.

To add to this: https://t.co/efWyAQTZ1A



There are references under the name of "Inazuma Prelude." However, the amount of information is close to nothing so it should be taken with a huge grain of salt. — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) April 25, 2021

These islands are referred to as the Inazuma Prelude, and players may be journeying to them a lot earlier than expected. There is a possibility that Genshin Impact 1.6 will feature these islands heavily, and players should keep an eye out for more information coming soon.

If players can enlist the aid of Beidou's Crux Fleet in Genshin Impact, journeying to Inazuma will be much easier with her control of the seas. With Kazuha on the side of the Traveller, players may have a great journey through Inazuma ahead of them when the region releases later this year.

