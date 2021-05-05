Genshin Impact leaks: Ayaka’s Elemental Skill, Burst, Constellation, passive talents, gameplay, and all you need to know 

Although Ayaka was leaked back in 2019 during closed beta, there is still some valuable information that Genshin Impact players should know about her.

There is a lot to uncover about Ayaka in Genshin Impact. Her full name is Kamisato Ayaka, and she was leaked to be a five-star Cryo swordswoman. Sword users utilizing the Cryo element is nothing new in Genshin Impact, but her skills as a five-star unit are still worth discussing.

As it is with all leaks, it's possible for some of the details listed below to be changed at a later date. Likewise, some of the details could be 100% accurate with Ayaka when she is officially released in Genshin Impact. Either way, Genshin Impact players might be interested in finding out some details about the long-awaited character.

Genshin Impact leaks: Everything we know so far about Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka is an interesting character sharing some similarities to other previously seen characters in Genshin Impact. Just as there are notable similarities to other characters, there are also fascinating differences that make her feel like a one of a kind character.

Elemental Skill

Image via Undiscovery Ch (YouTube)

Ayaka's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact is known as Kamisato Art: Hyouka, in which she will spin around, thrusting ice into the air in a small AOE. Predictably, this will deal Cryo DMG, but it should be noted that its range isn't particularly impressive.

It is, however, worth noting that the attack is fairly slow when compared to other Elemental Skills currently found in Genshin Impact.

Elemental Burst

Image via Undiscovery Ch (YouTube) mage via Undiscovery Ch (YouTube) mage via Undiscovery Ch (YouTube)

Ayaka's Elemental Burst is known as Kamisato Art: Soumetsu. This Elemental Burst thrusts forward three bladestorms that go forward for nearly five seconds. As it is of the Cryo element, players can use it to freeze water if needed for whatever reason.

Of course, its long-lasting duration makes it perfectly combo with other Elemental Skills. It is a wide AOE with a cone-like shape, so it will likely be a great DPS option when battling large foes or a horde of enemies.

Ayaka can freely move after casting her Elemental Burst, so she can combine it with basic attacks, her Elemental Skill, or do something else like swapping to another character.

Alternate Sprint

Image via Undiscovery Ch (YouTube)

Ayaka's alternate sprint is essentially a buffed version of Mona's sprint. Like Mona, Ayaka is able to "dash" through water, except she utilizes the Cryo element to do so. This also means that when she stops sprinting, she'll reappear with Cryo.

Not only does this mean that she can sprint on water, stop, and land on ice immediately to take a quick breather, but it also means that her next physical attack will be converted to Cryo DMG.

However, that's not all. Her passive, Amatsumi Kunitsumi Ihahigoto, allows her to mark a nearby opponent if the enemy is below 30% HP. Once she stops sprinting, she will attack that enemy for 300% of her ATK.

Other passive Talents

While Amatsumi Kunitsumi Ihahigoto is her most impressive passive, she does have two other passives worth talking about. Her Utility Passive is Daily Cooking, which allows Kamisato Ayaka to gain an extra Proficiency point if she cooks a steamed dish perfectly.

Her other Ascension Passive is Kanten Senmyou Norito, which allows her Normal Attacks to reduce the cooldown of Kamisato Art - Hyouka by 0.5 seconds if she's hitting enemies affected by Cryo. Even then, this is only a 6% or 18% chance of it happening.

Constellations

Image via Genshin Impact Wiki

Sosai Sumizome Sakura is Ayaka's first constellation in Genshin Impact. This constellation increases her damage of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 20% when she's fighting enemies affected by Cryo.

Her second constellation, Ai Suigetsu, will decrease the cooldown of Kamisato Art: Soumetsu (her Elemental Burst) by two seconds. It also increases her Energy Recharge by 15%.

Her third constellation, Hanano Nishikie Kamifubuki, will increase the level of Kamisato Art: Soumetsu (her Elemental Burst) by three. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15.

Image via Genshin Impact (Twitter)

Eiki Ryuhan, her fourth constellation, makes it so her Normal Attack DMG is increased by 20% whenever her Energy is above 50%. If it's below 50%, then her Normal Attack CRIT Rate is increased by 10%, instead.

Her second to last constellation in Genshin Impact is Hanani Kumo Kaneni Irutsuki, which increases the level of Kamitsato Art: Hyouka (her Elemental Skill) by three. Similar to her third constellation, the maximum upgrade level is 15.

Finally, Mie Yuki no Seki no To makes it so whenever she uses her Elemental Burst, she will release two smaller bladestorms as well. These two additional bladestorms will deal 20% of the regular bladestorm's DMG.