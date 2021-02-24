Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: When is Ayaka expected to be a playable character?

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks suggest that Ayaka might arrive as a playable character in the game soon.

Rumors online mention that the speculated banner character could debut as a playable one by March 7th. With Genshin Impact 1.3 almost a month old (it was released on February 3rd), there is a big chance that the upcoming update would be available next month.

Genshin Impact rumors for Ayaka

Ayaka has been long-rumored, since Genshin Impact 1.2. That she was a part of the beta testing in early September last year makes her one of the most ideal candidates to become a playable character in upcoming updates.

Ayaka was part of the beta testing in early September 2020 (Image via Len Vega, YouTube)

But her absence from the past Genshin Impact updates has driven fans to speculate more about Ayaka. Their wait for this much-desired character, to use her as an available playable character, has just increased.

Her gameplay was already revealed via beta testers, as well as her actual in-game footage. These provided substantial evidence as to how Ayaka would perform in-game. As a result, the Genshin Impact community always brings her up when rumored playable characters are discussed for upcoming updates.

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks and rumors

Advertisement

Other highly-awaited characters are also joining Ayaka in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update. Characters like Hu Tao and Rosaria are also in the spotlight regarding the 1.4 leaks and rumors spreading around the Genshin Impact community.

Also, Mimi might be one of those strongest contenders for a possible playable and banner character.

Image via Dux Too, YouTube

But until there is no confirmation from the developers, miHoYo, regarding who could debut as playable characters or even the banner ones, nothing is set in stone.

The only thing fans worldwide can do now is to wait for the official announcements and confirmations. They can also follow the official social media accounts and websites of miHoYo for more news and updates about Genshin Impact.