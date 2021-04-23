Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Ayaka so far

Genshin Impact leaks continue to develop and information about Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Ayaka is rapidly becoming available as 1.5 approaches.

Inazuma has finally been officially revealed, and these Inazuma natives may be appearing in the game. Leakers have revealed new information about these characters, and players who have been excited about Inazuma will definitely want to read further.

Genshin Impact leaks: Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Ayaka

We know people are interested in the Inazuman characters, so we did a deep-dive to compile all the data we currently have for Kazuha and Yoimiya.



We do not have any idea on their release dates.



This is VERY early information and highly subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/EueLbMzCg3 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 15, 2021

Through the combined efforts of many leakers, a lot of information has been uncovered about these Inazuman characters, providing a sneak peek at the cast of the next region. Players can expect powerful teammates coming in the future of Genshin Impact if these leaks are anything to go by.

Genshin Impact Kazuha leaks:

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have been extensive, as they break down Kazuha's abilities, constellations, and talents. Kazuha is a powerful 5-star Anemo support who even has main DPS capabilities. He also will provide a new level of movement, allowing for aerial traversal similar to Xiao. Players who want to support their team with huge amounts of Elemental Mastery will definitely need to pick up Kazuha.

Advertisement

Read more about Kazuha's latest leaks here: Genshin Impact Kazuha leaks: New elemental skill, burst, talents, constellations, and more details explained

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Leaks

🧂🧂🧂 Based from Uncle arkywzx



Kazuha and Yoimiya are of average strength.

Raiden/Baal is a support character.

No major changes to Ayaka.



More information including progress map are posted on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. — Zluet (@zluet) April 13, 2021

The latest information on Yoimiya has yet to tie her to a specific model, but she is a 5-star Bow user. She has been compared to a fire type Ganyu, with a "Hanabi" ability implying that she will have fireworks styled charge shots. This would give her a strong AOE ability, allowing her to rival the strongest Pyro DPS characters. Fans of bow users will want to pick up this Inazuman to complete their rosters.

Genshin Impact Ayaka Leaks:

According to most leakers, not much has been changed about Ayaka from Beta, though some numbers may have been altered. For fans of the character, this will probably be good news, but her kit may not stand up to the current state of Genshin Impact.

Advertisement

Fans will simply have to wait and see how Ayaka plays in the current game. Ayaka Kamisato is likely to be one of the first Inazuman 5-star characters, so players will not have to wait too long to get their hands on her.

Also read: Genshin Impact Ayaka: Elemental skill, burst, talents, and gameplay

Genshin Impact has teased a lot of content for the future, and Inazuma still remains one of the biggest sources of hype for the community. Players might not have to wait much longer to finally reach this elusive region and see these characters in person.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 to introduce Inazuma: Release date, sneak peeks, and more