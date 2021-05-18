Genshin Impact has a new character being added to its roster today: the powerful 5-star Cryo user Eula.

Eula is the Spindrift Knight of Mondstadt and she uses a claymore to deal devastating Physical and Cryo damage to her enemies. Players can utilize Eula in a variety of team compositions, but they will want to focus on amplifying her Physical damage, as that is the strongest portion of her kit. Players can read here to learn more about the best team compositions for Eula.

5 best team compositions for Eula in Genshin Impact

Eula is a Genshin Impact character who relies a lot on her supports to help keep her damage high, so players should focus most teams around supporting her, as she will deal the most damage on the team easily.

With an incredible amount of Physical damage in her kit, players will also need to maximize this damage to allow Eula to perform at her highest potential. Here are the top 5 best team compositions for Eula in Genshin Impact:

#5: Chongyun, Xingqiu, Bennett

This composition focuses on keeping enemies frozen with Chongyun and Xingqiu's excellent synergy. While Eula will frequently shatter opponents with her Claymore attacks, the ability to keep enemies in place for extended periods of time by freezing them is invaluable to a Physical DPS like Eula.

Bennett provides his usual insane healing and damage buffs, allowing the team to continue to tear through anything in its path. This is a low budget team as none of these characters require high investment to accomplish their jobs. They simply need to be on the field to activate their buffs before swapping back to Eula. This composition is only held back by Eula shattering Frozen enemies as this may cause players to take extra damage.

#4: Rosaria, Zhongli, Fischl

Players can utilize many buffs and debuffs in Genshin Impact, and this team takes advantage of several of those, allowing Eula to deal a ton of damage to enemies. Fischl will provide the player with the Superconduct reaction, which will shred enemies' Physical resistance by 40%, which is huge for a Physical main DPS like Eula.

Zhongli's shield will also further shred these resistances as long as his Jade Shield is applied to teammates. This adds up to a 60% reduction in Physical resistance, allowing Eula to cleave through her enemies with ease. Rosaria also provides extra Energy and Crit rate to Eula via her passive talent, Shadow Samaritan. Players can use this comp to make enemies much weaker, allowing for Eula to deal maximum damage.

#3: Sucrose, Xiangling, Lisa

This is a more reaction focused team for players who enjoy causing elemental reactions with high Elemental Mastery. Xiangling allows for Eula to create Melt reactions with her Pyronado, while Lisa will constantly proc Superconduct with her Elemental Burst: Violet Arc.

Players can use Sucrose for both her buffs for Elemental Mastery and her ability to group up enemies, making them much easier to hit. While this team comp might not deal the most damage, it is definitely one of the most fun compositions players can run with Eula.

#2: Xinyan, Xingqiu, Beidou

These characters are all on Eula's banner and they fit a team for her perfectly. With Xinyan's buffs to Physical damage when characters are shielded, Xingqiu's ability to freeze enemies, and Beidou's Superconduct reactions, each of these characters brings great benefits to Eula.

Players also have a wide range of Elements to use, which can help greatly in the Abyss. Players should definitely use this team if they get many constellations for these characters while wishing for Eula, as each of these characters grows incredibly powerful with constellations.

#1: Fischl, Diona, Beidou

This is a very powerful team that fills the biggest gap that Eula currently has in Genshin Impact, Energy Recharge issues. With double Electro and another Cryo character who has an ability on a low cooldown, players will be able to generate a ton of energy for Eula's burst.

This team also provides insane Superconduct potential, allowing for a constant stream of Superconduct to be generated through Fischl and Beidou's Electro application.

On top of that, Diona provides shields and healing for the team, which can keep Eula healed and ready for battle. This is definitely one of the strongest teams for Eula in Genshin Impact.

Players can use this guide to help create the perfect team for their Eula, as Eula is releasing today, May 18th. After wishing for Eula, players can quickly put a team together and begin using this powerful new Genshin Impact character.

