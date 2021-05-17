Song of Broken Pines in Genshin Impact: What are the chances of getting Eula's signature weapon from the new banner?

Genshin Impact will soon be releasing a new banner featuring the Song of Broken PInes, a powerful new 5-star Claymore that is also Eula's signature weapon.

Players who want to equip Eula with this new weapon will have to roll on the Epitome Invocation banner, and they may be wondering what their chances are of acquiring the Song of Broken Pines. Players can rely on the Genshin Impact pity system to help them acquire this weapon, which guarantees them a 5-star weapon after 80 wishes.

What are the chances of getting the Song of Broken Pines in Genshin Impact:

Hey there, Travelers~!



Today, Paimon brings news of a brand new weapon that'll be in "Epitome Invocation" — Song of Broken Pines (Claymore)! Let's go take a look~

(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/0Dkt7DN28Y — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2021

The Song of Broken Pines is a newly released 5-star claymore coming to Genshin Impact, and it is the signature weapon of Eula, the Spindrift Knight of Mondstadt who is scheduled to release on May 18th.

Players can look forward to this weapon on the same day, as both of these banners will go live in one day. According to the in-game description, the chances of getting a 5-star from the weapon banner is 0.7%, but with the boost from the banner rate-up, the chances of players getting the Song of Broken Pines goes up to 1.85%.

Players also have the chance to acquire the Aquila Favonia during their rolls, as the weapon banner does not have a dedicated system for players to choose which 5-star they get.

How weapon banner pity works in Genshin Impact:

Every 80 rolls a player is guaranteed to receive a 5-star item, but the soft pity for the weapon banner begins at a high 60's, making it easier for players to receive one of these powerful weapons.

When players do receive their 5-star, there is a 75% chance that it will be the Song of Broken Pines or the Aquila Favonia, and a 25% chance that it will be any of the other 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact. If players do end up receiving a different weapon, their next 5-star is guaranteed to be one of the two rate up weapons.

If players want to wish for Eula, rolling on the Epitome Invocation banner is definitely a good idea, as the Song of Broken Pines synergizes perfectly with her kit. Weapon banners in Genshin Impact are always a tough sell, but with such a powerful weapon on the line, players may be tempted to try their luck.

