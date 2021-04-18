Genshin Impact 1.5 leak reveals upcoming weapon banner: Weapons and stats explained

Genshin Impact has confirmed the addition of new weapons and characters in the 1.5 Update. As the release date for the major patch comes closer, fans have started wondering about the possible 5-star weapons featured in the next banner.

Weapon banners, also known as Epitome Invocation banners, usually run alongside a character banner for 2 to 3 weeks in Genshin Impact. The pity count for these banners is set to 80, allowing players to obtain at least one 5-star weapon within 80 pulls.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Next weapon banner details revealed

For version 1.5, miHoYo has confirmed two weapon banners. According to Genshin Impact Info and updates, a reputed source of leaks on Facebook, the first weapon banner will reveal the following 5-star weapons.

Summit Shaper- Sword Memory of Dust- Catalyst

The Epitome Invocation banner is expected to arrive on 28th July 2021 and last for three weeks.

Similarly, 5-star character Eula and her signature claymore "Song of Broken Pines" are expected to arrive in phase-2 of version 1.5.

Stats of Summit Shaper and Memory of Dust from Genshin Impact 1.5 weapon banner

Memory of Dust catalyst (Image via Hoyolab)

Summit Shaper sword (Image via Puffram)

Rarity- 5 star

Base ATK- 46

Max ATK- 608

Secondary stat- ATK%

Max secondary stat- 49.6% ATK

Passive ability- Golden Majesty

Both the weapons Increase the Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. It can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

The 5-star Summit Shaper and Memory of Dust are considered top-tier DPS-oriented weapons due to their huge 49.6% ATK substat. The series of weapons are great for players who have a defensive unit in their party, such as Zhongli, who can constantly provide a shield to trigger the passive effects.

Considering the banner including these weapons will run alongside Zhongli's character banner, players can pair these weapons with their DPS characters after obtaining Zhongli. Although weapon banners are not advised for F2P gamers due to their ridiculous RNG rates, players in need of a strong weapon for their Catalyst or Sword-wielding characters can choose to unlock it.

