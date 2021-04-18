Genshin Impact 1.5 reveals 5-star signature artifacts and weapons for Eula and Zhongli

Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream revealed two new artifact sets called "Pale Flame" and "Tenacity of Millelith" ahead of their official release. While one set is believed to be suitable for Eula, the other seems to fit Zhongli's abilities.

Apart from that, a new claymore "Song of Broken Pines," believed to be the signature weapon for Eula, is confirmed too. Although the same stats are yet to be officially released, leakers who data-mined the artifacts and the weapon long ago have revealed its damage multipliers.

Two new 5-star artifact sets in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

New 5-star weapon and artifacts in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The artifact sets are not new to a large part of the community, as the same has been leaked online by data-miners a month ago. The Pale Flame set and Tenacity of the Millelith set will be available at two rarity levels: 4-star and 5-star.

Pale Flame artifact set in Genshin Impact

Here is how the new Artifacts look



The set Last Act of Foolishness might have

his name changed by Pale Flame#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 pic.twitter.com/NiEUc4q5sB — Kolaz (@GenshinLeaks) March 18, 2021

According to the leaks, Eula will be a Physical-damage oriented DPS character in Genshin Impact 1.5. As the new 5-star "Pale Flame" artifact set grants additional physical damage, and an attack bonus to its wielder, the set is believed to be the most suitable artifact for Eula.

The set bonuses of the new "Pale Flame" artifact set are:

Advertisement

2-Piece: Physical Damage +25%

4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for seven seconds. The effect stacks up to two times and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. Once two stacks are reached, the 2-Piece set bonus is increased by 100%.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Yanfei's ascension materials revealed by data miners

The tenacity of the Millelith Artifact set in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

The tenacity of the Millelith artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update preview live stream also confirmed the Zhongli banner rerun to be true. As Zhongli makes a comeback to the gacha banners after the revamps to his damage multipliers, a new 5-star artifact set called Tenacity of the Millelith is introduced.

The set provides HP bonus and ATK bonus to the party, allowing Zhongli to utilize the HP for stronger shields and share damage buff with his allies.

The set bonuses of the new "Tenacity of the Millelith" artifact set are:

Advertisement

2-Piece: HP+20%

4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members increases by 20%, and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for three seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who uses this artifact set is not on the field.

Also read: List of all Genshin Impact redeem codes working in April 2021

New 5-star claymore "Song of Broken Pines" in Genshin Impact 1.5

Up now on HHW, with even more base attack in this version and a new name, Song of Broken Pines.https://t.co/r0oO36pWp0 — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 17, 2021

"Song of Broken Pines" is a claymore in Genshin Impact leaked a month ago by the data-miners. Since the official stats for the weapon are yet to be revealed, the following are the leaked stats according to Honey Impact.

Base ATK: 49

Max ATK: 741

Max Secondary stats: 20.7% Physical damage

The passive ability of the aforementioned claymore grants ATK bonuses to its users via multiple phases, making it one of the best DPS-friendly weapons in the game.

To learn more about the leaked stats about the Song of Broken Pines in Genshin Impact 1.5, players can read the following article.

Genshin Impact 1.5: Song of Broken Pines, the 5-star signature weapon for Eula, leaked online.