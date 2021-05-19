Best 4-star weapon for Eula in Genshin Impact: Prototype Archaic or Snowtombed Starsilver?

Eula has many different weapon choices in Genshin Impact, and F2P players may be wondering which is the best for her. While both the Prototype Archaic and Snowtombed Starsilver provide great benefits for her, players can only outfit Eula with one of these 4-star Claymores.

F2P players should carefully consider the pros and cons of each sword before they choose the weapon for their Eula, as it can make a big difference in her damage output.

Snowtombed Starsilver or Prototype Archaic for Eula:

Eula ‧ Spindrift Knight



◆ Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company

◆ Vision: Cryo

◆ Constellation: Aphros Delos#GenshinImpact #Eula pic.twitter.com/CP7XFOOvjN — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 11, 2021

Eula has now released in Genshin Impact, and she has been blowing players away with her huge Physical damage numbers, prompting players to wish for this new character.

F2P players who have Eula are sure to want to know what the best weapon for this 5-star Cryo Claymore user is. Players have been split on the choice between the Prototype Archaic and the Snowtombed Starsilver, as both of these weapons have appealing bonuses to Eula.

Also read: Genshin Impact introduces 2 Factor Authentication to improve account security

Prototype Archaic:

Prototype Archaic (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Prototype Archaic is a 4-star Genshin Impact Claymore that has an Attack substat, along with the ability, Crush, which gives Normal or Charged attacks a 50% chance to deal an AOE Burst of ATK DMG around the enemy that has been hit. This damage begins at 240% and can scale up to 480% at R5. This does end up dealing a hefty chunk of damage to enemies, and players will definitely want to have at least one of these Claymores for their team.

However, this weapon is more of an all-around Claymore, meaning it is useful for any character while not being particularly special. The Prototype Archaic is useable on Eula, and can even be a strong choice, but it is not her best option.

Also read: 5 best team compositions for Eula in Genshin Impact

Snow-Tombed Starsilver:

(Image via Genshin Impact )

The Snow-Tombed Starsilver has been overlooked in Genshin Impact, as no Claymore user could properly take advantage of this weapon until now. It seems like this weapon was tailor-made for Eula, as both its substat of Physical damage and its reliance on Cryo are things that only Eula can properly take advantage of.

This weapon scales very well with Eula, as a majority of her damage relies on her Physical damage bonus. This Claymore provides up to 34.5% extra Physical damage at level 90.

The passive on the weapon also works better with Eula, as she deals Cryo damage consistently enough that the Everfrost Icicle will usually deal the additional 200% DMG. The Snow-Tombed Starsilver is definitely Eula's best 4-star Claymore.

Eula is a versatile character in Genshin Impact, and with her immense Physical damage, she can deal with almost any enemy type in the game. Players who want to use her should definitely maximize her Physical damage, and the Snow-Tombed Starsilver is perfect for just that.

Also read: Best Eula build for F2P players in Genshin Impact