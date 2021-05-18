Best Eula build for F2P players in Genshin Impact

Eula releases in Genshin Impact at 18:00 server time on May 18th, and her banner may have even begun depending on where players are located.

Eula is a powerful Cryo Claymore character who specializes in dealing incredible amounts of Physical damage to enemies. Players can use this character with a wide variety of supports, but she does best as the main damage dealer on a team. Eula can perform with a wide variety of weapons and artifacts, so players have many choices. Players can learn about the best F2P Eula build here.

Best F2P Eula build in Genshin Impact:

Eula ‧ Spindrift Knight



Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company#GenshinImpact #Eula pic.twitter.com/uVM64smKMe — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 11, 2021

Eula is the first 5-star character to have a focus on dealing large amounts of Physical damage, and so she will be built differently to most characters in Genshin Impact.

As a Physical damage dealer, she can take advantage of the new Pale Flame set to its maximum potential. This set allows for huge Physical damage bonuses on both its 2 piece bonus and the 4 piece bonus. Players will definitely want 4 pieces of this powerful artifact set for their Eula.

Players will want a Physical Damage bonus Goblet, a Crit Rate or Crit Damage Circlet depending on which stat is lower, an Attack% Sands, and either a Feather or a Flower to finish off the 4 piece set.

With these bonuses, players will be receiving a 25% increased Physical DMG bonus, and the 4 piece set bonus that will increase that set effect by 100% at max stacks. This is incredibly powerful for Eula, as any increased Physical damage will boost her output significantly.

Best F2P weapon for Eula:

(Image via Genshin Impact )

Eula has several options for an F2P player, but one of the best is definitely the Snow-Tombed Starsilver. This weapon ascends with Physical damage, which is incredibly useful for Eula as is, but the passive synergizes very well with her kit.

As a Cryo character, she will be applying the Cryo element to enemies often, which means that the icicle that drops as part of this Claymore's passive will deal the additional damage almost every time. This can add up to some incredible burst damage if players manage to get refinements on this weapon.

Players should definitely use this Claymore if they are F2P, as Eula is the only character in Genshin Impact who can use its full potential.

Eula seems to be pretty F2P friendly, as most of her damage does not require 5-star weapons or constellations. Players can try out this character when her banner is released later today in Genshin Impact.

