Genshin Impact: How to farm the best Pale Flame artifact set for Eula ahead of her official banner release on May 18

Genshin Impact players only have to wait a few more days before Eula's banner begins on May 18th.

With the release of this 5-star Cryo Claymore character, the second half of Genshin Impact's 1.5 update will begin, bringing with it new events and quests for players to experience.

If players want to be ready for Eula, they should begin farming her best artifact set in advance, the Pale Flame set. This is how players can get the best artifacts for Eula ahead of her banner.

Genshin Impact: How to farm the best Pale Flame artifact set for Eula

The Pale Flame artifact set is a new set that was added in Genshin Impact 1.5, and it is perfect for Eula's abilities and playstyle. Players who want to use Eula will definitely want to get their hands on some good Pale Flame artifacts.

The Pale Flame artifact set provides a 25% Physical DMG buff with two pieces equipped, while four pieces gives an additional effect whenever an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, providing 6% ATK for 7 seconds. Once players reach three stacks, this effect will also boost the increase in Physical DMG to 100%.

These effects are amazing for Eula, as she relies on Physical damage to deal the maximum amount of damage on her Elemental Burst, Glacial Illumination. With the Pale Flame set, players can do insane amounts of damage, making it the best artifact set for Eula players to farm. Here's how they can get their hands on this powerful set.

Where to farm the Pale Flame artifact set:

To farm the Pale Flame artifact set, players will need to head to the Ridge Watch domain that was added in Genshin Impact 1.5. This Domain is located near Dragonspine, and to unlock it players simply need to interact with the door.

This Domain is populated by two Geovishaps at its max level, which may prove a tough battle for players who are not equipped with shields. Players would be wise to bring their strongest Geo character into this Domain as the added protection might save their lives. After completing this Domain, it is simply a matter of exchanging Resin before players can acquire their Pale Flame artifacts.

What are the best Pale Flame stats for Eula:

Genshin Impact players are most likely familiar with building characters at this point, so understanding the best stats for Eula should be simple. Players won't have to worry too much about Crit Damage, as Eula does well with this stat, so she will naturally have an increased amount, up to 88.4 percent at level 90.

The best artifacts for this character would include a Physical DMG Bonus Goblet, a Crit Rate Circlet, and the best combination of sub-stats on the remaining artifacts. Eula will benefit from a 1:2 Crit Rate to Crit Damage ratio, so players should strive to meet those stats.

Eula's release will bring the strongest Physical attack main DPS that Genshin Impact has seen yet, and with only a week to go, players will definitely want to start farming the Pale Flame artifact set.

