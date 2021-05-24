Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Shenhe and Dendro characters so far

Genshin Impact has several leaked characters who have yet to be released, and Shenhe is one of those long-awaited characters. This character was leaked months ago, and her current status may leave players disappointed, as it seems that she may have currently been shelved.

The Dendro element has also yet to be added to Genshin Impact, and leaks have not yet provided a concrete release date for the unused element. Players can find out more about these leaks here, and the current status of both Shenhe and Dendro.

Shenhe and Dendro leaks in Genshin Impact:

Shenhe is a leaked Genshin Impact character who seems to hail from Liyue and may have ties to the Adepti. Shenhe uses the Cryo element and a claymore, though this weapon type may change before release, similar to Albedo.

Shenhe's name caused a bit of confusion and speculation among Genshin Impact players, but in the files of Genshin Impact, she is referred to as Shenhe. Unfortunately, it seems that Shenhe may have been shelved or even scrapped, as Eula's release as a 5-star Cryo Claymore may have pushed this character further back in development.

It is unknown if Shenhe will make a return to Genshin Impact in a later update, but it is likely that players will have to return to Liyue before this character releases.

Dendro in Genshin Impact:

Dendro is an element that Genshin Impact players are still waiting for, as it has been teased several times throughout the game. However, even though there are characters in the game already who utilize this element like Baizhu and YaoYao, it is still unavailable for use by players.

Leaks have pointed to this element being released but every time a date is set, it seems to be pushed back further. Dendro may make an appearance in Genshin Impact 1.7, but players will have to wait for more details.

These two additions to Genshin Impact seem far off, but with the 1.7 beta being released soon, players may get a first look at these two leaked additions.

