Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks: Dehya's ascension materials and talent resources list

Dehya is set to be released with the Genshin Impact 3.5 update, which is less than three weeks away. Thanks to her brave personality and her role in Chapter III of Archon Quest, she became one of the most popular characters from Sumeru. Interestingly, she is also the first 5-star Pyro character since Yoimiya, who was released over a year ago in the v2.0 patch.

As many Genshin Impact fans look forward to pulling for her, this article will showcase all the materials Dehya will require for max ascension to Level 90 and also increase her talent level to 10. Please note that the featured items on the list are based on leaks and are subject to change.

List of materials needed to pre-farm for Dehya in Genshin Impact

1) Agnidus Agate Gemstone and its other rarities (Pyro gemstones)

Agnidus Agate Gemstone (Image via HoYoverse)

Agnidus Agate Slivers and its upper rarities are used exclusively by Pyro characters for ascension in Genshin Impact. This item can be obtained by defeating various bosses but is more commonly dropped by Pyro Regisvine and Pyro Hypostasis. To max ascend Dehya to Level 90, she will require the following:

Agnidus Agate Sliver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x9

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

2) Eremite mob drops

Eremite mob drops (Image via HoYoverse)

The Faded Red Satin is dropped by Eremite mobs and can be found all over Sumeru. Similar to the previous item on the list, there are different rarities of this item. The total amount needed to ascend Dehya to Level 90 is as follows:

Faded Red Satins x18

Trimmed Red Silks x30

Rich Red Brocades x36

And to max all three of Dehya's talents to Level 10:

Faded Red Satins x18

Trimmed Red Silks x66

Rich Red Brocades x93

3) Sand Grease Pupa

Sand Grease Pupa is a new local Sumeru desert specialty (Image via HoYoverse)

Sand Grease Pupa is a new local item that can only be found in the Desert of Hadramaveth, and Dehya requires a total of 168 Pupas for max ascension. The best spot to farm this item is inside the Wenut Tunnels located near the Setekh Wenut boss area.

4) Light Guiding Tetrahedron

Light Guiding Tetrahedron drops by ASIMON (Image via HoYoverse)

The Light Guiding Tetrahedron is dropped by ASIMON. The total amount required for this item is 46, and since the drops are limited to two or three per run, Genshin Impact players must defeat this boss at least 23 times.

5) Puppet Strings

Puppet Strings from the weekly boss, Shouki no Kami (Image via HoYoverse)

Puppet Strings is a Talent level-up material which can only be obtained by defeating the Genshin Impact weekly boss, Shouki no Kami, The Prodigal. Note that this boss can only be unlocked after completing Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V quest Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies.

To max out all three of Dehya's talent levels, 18 Puppet Strings will be required.

6) Praxis talent books

Dehya requires Praxis talent level-up books (Image via HoYoverse)

The final item on the list is another talent level-up item called the Praxis books. To max all three of Dehya's talents to Level 10, Genshin Impact players will need the following number of books:

Teachings of Praxis x9

Guides to Praxis x63

Philosophies of Praxis x114

The Praxis talent books can only be obtained on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from the Steeple of Ignorance domain in Sumeru.

Furthermore, Genshin Impact players will need 2,092,400 Mora and 421 Hero's Wit for her max ascension, with an additional 4,957,500 Mora and three Crown of Insights for her talents.

