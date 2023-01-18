Alhaitham is a brand new Dendro character that has finally been added to the latest Genshin Impact 3.4 update. He is one of the most popular Sumeru characters among fans, and they have been waiting for his release since the first appearance in Archon Quest.

Genshin Impact also released a new Sumeru desert region with new enemies, bosses, and materials. One of the new items is the Sand Grease Pupa, and Alhaitham needs this item as an ascension material to reach level 90.

This guide showcases the best spots and farming routes to obtain all the Sand Grease Pupa as fast as possible.

Best Sand Grease Pupa farming locations in Genshin Impact

Sand Grease Pupa is a new local specialty that can only be found in the new Sumeru desert region, and there are only 74 spawns on the Genshin Impact map. Currently, only Alhaitham needs this item to level up.

If you have Tighnari or Nahida, add one of them to the party as their passive marks the location of nearby local items on the Genshin Impact mini-map. Also, carry two Anemo characters for elemental resonance, like Kazuha, Venti, or Jean.

This will increase the party's movement speed by 10%, shorten the skill cooldown by 5%, and decrease stamina consumption by 15%.

Here are the best locations:

1) Near Wadi Al-Majuj

Near Wadi Al-Majuj (Image via HoYoverse)

You can begin by teleporting to the waypoint near Wadi Al-Majuj and then moving east to get your first six Sand Grease Pupas.

2) East of The Sands of Three Canals

Teleport to the east side of The Sans of Three Canals (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, teleport to the waypoint on the east side of The Sands of Three Canals and move south. You will find five spawns not too far from your location.

3) West of Mt. Damavand

Teleport between Mt. Damavand and Wounded Shin Valley (Image via HoYoverse)

You can now either run towards the southwest direction from your location or teleport to the marked location in the above image and climb the rock.

4) Passage of Ghouls

Two routes in Passage of Ghouls (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two routes in the Passage of Ghouls. You can start by teleporting to the cliff over the valley and glide down a little towards the northwest direction.

Now, go to the waypoint on the east side. All the Sand Grease Pupa spawn in this location are underground, where you can enter through an entrance near the waypoint and move along the marked directions.

5) Passage of Ghoul part 2

On to underground tunnels on the east side of Passage of Ghouls (Image via HoYoverse)

All the spawns on this route are also underground. Teleport back to the waypoint, then enter the tunnel and move along the direction marked on the map.

5) Safhe Shatranj and Wadi Al-Majuj

Safhe Shatranj and Wadi Al-Majuj (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining all the underground Sand Grease Pupas, teleport back to the waypoint east of Wadi Al-Majuj and move northwest. This route is faster to reach the location than climbing the rock from the valley

Then, teleport to Safhe Shatranj and climb the cliff or look for a way around it to go up because all the spawns are on top of it.

6) The Sands of Al-Azif

The Sands of Al-Azif

This is the final route to collect the last four Sand Grease Pupas. Teleport to the waypoint in the Dunes of Stell and move towards The Sands of Al-Azif. Follow the directions marked on the map and look for a tunnel entrance to go underground.

You can also use the Genshin Impact Interactive Map as a reference to farm this item. With this, you should have all 74 Sand Grease Pupas in the inventory.

Currently, there are no NPCs in Genshin Impact that sell this item. The only way to obtain them is by exploring the new Sumeru desert region and waiting for respawns or entering your friend's world.

