Best Tighnari build in Genshin Impact: Team comps, artifacts, and weapon recommendations

Tighnari is the newest 5-star character in Genshin Impact, so many players are trying to figure out the best build for him. His build options in the game are surprisingly diverse, resulting in quite a bit to cover.

Here is a quick summary of the best build options for Tighnari in the latest version of the RPG:

Team Comp: Catalyze (Fischl + Collei + filler, depending on the team's needs)

Catalyze (Fischl + Collei + filler, depending on the team's needs) Artifact: 4-piece Wanderer's Troupe

4-piece Wanderer's Troupe Weapon: Hunter's Path

This guide should serve as a baseline for what Travelers can expect from Tighnari in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Team comps for Tighnari in Genshin Impact 3.0

Two Dendro and One Electro can easily apply Catalyze, while Zhongli can provide shields (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some early recommendations for good team comps featuring Tighnari in Genshin Impact 3.0:

Catalyze Variant #1 (Sustain): Fischl or Yae Miko + Collei + Zhongli or Diona

Fischl or Yae Miko + Collei + Zhongli or Diona Catalyze Variant #2 (Double Electro): Fischl + Yae Miko + Kazuha

Fischl + Yae Miko + Kazuha Catalyze Variant #3 (Double Dendro): Fischl or Yae Miko + Collei + Kazuha

Fischl or Yae Miko + Collei + Kazuha Burning: Xiangling + Collei + Bennett

Xiangling + Collei + Bennett Burgeon: Xiangling + Yelan + Bennett

Lisa and Kuki Shinobi are also acceptable Electro characters to use in place of Fischl or Yae Miko.

Generally speaking, early tests seem to favor Catalyze teams as the most popular for Tighnari in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Best Artifacts for Tighnari

Wanderer's Troupe is a safe option that most players should have by now (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of good artifacts to consider for Tighnari, along with the reasons why they're recommended for him in Genshin Impact 3.0:

4-piece Wanderer's Troupe: The Elemental Mastery buff from the 2-piece effect is useful. Similarly, the flat buff on Charged Attacks on the 4-piece set is valuable.

The Elemental Mastery buff from the 2-piece effect is useful. Similarly, the flat buff on Charged Attacks on the 4-piece set is valuable. 4-piece Gilded Dreams: Buffs Elemental Mastery in its 2-piece effect. The 4-piece effect requires some setup but is excellent for this character.

Buffs Elemental Mastery in its 2-piece effect. The 4-piece effect requires some setup but is excellent for this character. 4-piece Deepwood Memories: A Dendro artifact set is obviously helpful on a Dendro character.

Players are advised to go for a 4-piece Wanderer's Troupe if possible, as it's always useful on Tighnari, regardless of the team comp the player plans to run.

A 4-piece Deepwood Memories can also work on Tighnari. However, this artifact is worth putting on another Dendro character that can set up Tighnari's combos.

Here are the artifact stats to consider:

Circlet of Logos: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate Goblet of Eonothem: Dendro DMG%, ATK%, or Elemental Mastery

Dendro DMG%, ATK%, or Elemental Mastery Sands of Eon: ATK% or Elemental Mastery

Best weapons for Tighnari

Hunter's Path is his best weapon in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of general weapons to consider for Tighnari, along with a brief summary of why they're good in Genshin Impact 3.0:

Hunter's Path: This is his signature weapon and is, unsurprisingly, his best option.

This is his signature weapon and is, unsurprisingly, his best option. Polar Star: This is his second-best bow for DPS but requires a Normal Attack at the beginning of his combo.

This is his second-best bow for DPS but requires a Normal Attack at the beginning of his combo. Aqua Simulacra: A powerful CRIT DMG Bow with a situational passive.

A powerful CRIT DMG Bow with a situational passive. Skyward Harp: Easier to obtain than other 5-star Bows. Also boosts CRIT Rate and has a good effect.

Easier to obtain than other 5-star Bows. Also boosts CRIT Rate and has a good effect. Thundering Pulse: Great ATK and CRIT DMG.

Great ATK and CRIT DMG. Stringless: A safe and reliable choice for F2P players.

A safe and reliable choice for F2P players. Windblume Ode: An F2P Bow from an old event with a good effect.

An F2P Bow from an old event with a good effect. Slingshot: A 3-star Crit RATE Bow with a decent effect that can boost DPS.

It is worth noting that Hunter's Path is his best overall weapon for DPS, regardless of whether it's R1 or R5. However, it is a 5-star Bow that only came out in the recent Epitome Invocation, so not every Genshin Impact player will have access to it.

In this case, players can use The Stringless if they need a reliable F2P option and lack the other aforementioned 5-star alternatives.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you spend money to get Tighnari? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh