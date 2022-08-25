Genshin Impact: Tighnari banner pity and soft pity explained

Genshin Impact players can now summon the forest ranger in Avidya Village, Sumeru, thanks to the official release of Tighnari's first banner in version 3.0.

Tighnari is the first 5-star Dendro DPS character in Genshin Impact. Due to this, many have been holding onto their Primogems in preparation for the fox boy's release. To calculate the number of wishes required to summon Tighnari, players can count their pity for this banner.

Pity and soft pity in Genshin Impact Tighnari banner version 3.0

Tighnari, a Dendro 5-star unit, is now featured on the character event banner for Genshin Impact version 3.0. Every 90 wishes on this banner will result in a guaranteed 5-star character. Pity is the number of wishes that have been made on the banner since the most recent five-star draw.

Fortunately, even when character banners change, a player's pity does not reset. Those who had 10 pity when Yoimiya's banner ended should still have them. Travelers who are curious can examine their pity on a banner's "History" tab.

When a Genshin Impact player's pity reaches 90, they always receive a five-star character. In this case, Tighnari is one of the 5-Star characters within their reach. However, it is not guaranteed. Travelers who obtained the featured character as their previous 5-Star have a 50/50 chance of doing so again.

On the other hand, if players lose their most recent 50/50 in the previous banner, they are guaranteed to get Tighnari as their next 5-star character. They only need to deduct their pity from 90 to determine how many wishes are required to ensure her summoning.

Lucky Travelers are probably going to obtain their next five-star far before 90 wishes because of a system called "soft pity." Soft pity refers to the increased drop-rates for 5-star character when 75 wishes have passed. In other words, some players can obtain Tighnari without needing 90 wishes.

The safest way to save Primogems is to make one wish instead of 10 after moving beyond 75 wishes in any character banner.

Tighnari banner and its 4-Star character in Genshin Impact

Tighnari is the 5-star character featured in the banner, alongside three other 4-star characters: Fischl, Diona, and Collei. The lattermost is another Dendro character in the game and proves to be a great support for Tighnari and his team.

Meanwhile, Fischl can be utilized as both support and sub-DPS if players want to bring her along. The only one left is Diona, who's the least useful inside the forest ranger team as Dendro and Cryo don't work well together.

Travelers may need to reconsider before wishing for this banner, especially since Tighnari will be added to the standard banner in version 3.1. Coupled with that, three more characters have been confirmed to make their debut in the next version.

The character banner for Genshin Impact will feature Tighnari for the next two weeks before phase two begins. If players wish to summon the first Dendro DPS, they should gather as many Primogems as possible while the banner is still up.

