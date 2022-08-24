Genshin Impact Collei build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more details

Collei is a newly released Dendro character in Genshin Impact 3.0. She is considered a support character because she can provide Dendro applicants off-field.

With new weapons and artifacts also released in the same version of Genshin Impact, players may be wondering which artifacts and weapons are the best for Collei.

Dendro is a new element and brings along lots of elemental reactions to the game. Thus, Travelers may want to use Collei to test the new reactions themselves while dealing decent damage.

This article will list the best artifacts and weapons for Collei in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best artifacts for Collei in Genshin Impact 3.0

1) Deepwood Memories

New artifact sets in version 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first and best artifact set for Collei would be Deepwood Memories, a new set that arrived with Genshin Impact 3.0.

The two-piece bonus will provide Dendro damage bonus for Collei, while the four-piece bonus can reduce the target's Dendro resistance for a long time.

2) Gilded Dreams

Gilded Dreams artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Another new artifact set that is available from the same domain as Deepwood Memories is Gilded Dreams.

Since Dendro damage and reactions scale off Elemental Mastery, the effect from this artifact is also suitable for Collei. The two-piece bonus will increase the wielder's Elemental Mastery, while the four-piece bonus can increase party members' attacks depending on their elements.

3) Wanderer's Troupe

Wanderer's Troupe artifact description (Image via HoYoverse)

If Genshin Impact players want to use an old artifact on Collei, they can equip Wanderer's Troupe as it also increases the host's Elemental Mastery.

Best weapons for Collei in Genshin Impact 3.0

1) Hunter's Path

Hunter's Path banner in version 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Hunter's Path is 5-star Dendro character Tighnari's signature weapon. However, the weapon's passive skills and secondary stats fit Collei well.

With Crit Rate, players can focus Elemental Mastery or Crit Damage on the artifact sub-stat, and the passive skill can increase her Elemental damage.

2) Aqua Simulacra

Collei with Aqua Simulacra (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Aqua Simulacra is a 5-star weapon, its base attack levels are strong. CRIT Damage, its substat, raises the amount of bonus damage Collei deals when she gets a CRIT Hit.

3) The Viridescent Hunt

The Viridescent Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

Like Hunter's Path, The Viridescent Hunt has a CRIT Rate substat. The additional damage is quite advantageous.

4) The Stringless

The Stringless (Image via HoYoverse)

Elemental Mastery is a substat that The Stringless possesses, and since Dendro damage and reactions scale off of Elemental Mastery, this makes it a useful weapon.

Given that many players have acquired this weapon in the past through character or event banners, it is an excellent F2P alternative.

Best team composition for Collei

1) Tighnari, Yae Miko, Collei & Kokomi

First team example for Collei (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro character that can act as a support and DPS in this team. He is also the main damage dealer.

Yae Miko or other Electro applicants can inflict Electro off-field, while Kokomi can act as a healer and trigger the Bloom reaction.

2) Tighnari, Klee, Collei & Kokomi

Second team example for Collei (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is similar to the first team, but with Pyro characters as applicants to trigger Burning and Burgeon reactions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh