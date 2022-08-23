Genshin Impact 3.1 patch release date and confirmed character banners

Genshin Impact's 3.0 Special Program has already announced the expected release date for the patch 3.1 update. Based on the livestream announcements, the upcoming patch 3.1 is expected to arrive on September 28, 2022.

Additionally, recent drip marketing has also confirmed the new characters who will most likely debut in the patch 3.1 banners. Here is a list of the aforementioned figures:

Cyno

Nilou

Candace

The Sumeru leaks have already revealed Cyno and Nilou to be 5-star characters while Candace will be a 4-star addition. The following article will explain everything players need to know about the patch 3.1 release date and banner characters.

Updated news on Genshin Impact 3.1 release date and character banners

Expected dates for future patch updates (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact has already announced the expected release dates for future patches. Players can take a look at the chart above that was shown during the 3.0 Special Program. Based on the official announcements, patch 3.1 is expected to launch on September 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, developers have also shared the drip marketing of new characters namely: Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. The 3.0 livestream and the recent posts by the developers have already confirmed the 3.0 banners.

Hence, the new characters from Sumeru are most likely to debut in the upcoming patch 3.1 update. It is worth noting that there is no correlation between drip marketing and upcoming banners, hence players are advised to be on the lookout for more future leaks or announcements.

Latest leaks have confirmed the rarity of these characters, where Cyno and Nilou are 5-star inclusions and Candace will be a 4-star. Surprisingly, the lattermost has been praised tons for her extremely well-made character design despite her being a 4-star.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

General Mahamatra



"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made."



#GenshinImpact Cyno ‧ Judicator of SecretsGeneral Mahamatra"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made." Cyno ‧ Judicator of SecretsGeneral Mahamatra"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made."#GenshinImpact https://t.co/z4fUa7a7Wq

Cyno is one of the few Genshin Impact characters that was teased in a YouTube video titled Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail. He has also made multiple appearances in recent Sumeru-related videos. While one video will reveal Cyno holding an Electro vision, there is another where he has been shown sparring with Alhaitham with a polearm.

After witnessing all that in the official videos, fans can safely assume that Cyno will be a 5-star Electro polearm user.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Star of Zubayr Theater



If you have time, don't miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater.



#GenshinImpact #Nilou Nilou ‧ Dance of LotuslightStar of Zubayr TheaterIf you have time, don't miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater. Nilou ‧ Dance of LotuslightStar of Zubayr TheaterIf you have time, don't miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater.#GenshinImpact #Nilou https://t.co/jWFovtKigY

The next Genshin Impact character is a dancer from Sumeru called Nilou. She is a 5-star Hydro character who will appear on the 3.1 banner and wield a Hydro vision. Widely famous for her dance and elegance, folks have nicknamed her the "Star of Zubayr Theater."

Those who have watched the Sumeru trailer and the promotional video certainly must have caught a glimpse at her dance moves.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Guardian of Aaru Village



"That Candace... is a true descendant of King Deshret!"



#GenshinImpact #Candace Candace ‧ Golden VowGuardian of Aaru Village"That Candace... is a true descendant of King Deshret!" Candace ‧ Golden VowGuardian of Aaru Village"That Candace... is a true descendant of King Deshret!"#GenshinImpact #Candace https://t.co/D0fvo9gsia

Although fans who follow leaks must have heard tons about Candace, her character model was never leaked. The drip marketing is in fact the first time that the Genshin Impact community has gotten an official look at the 4-star Hydro character.

The drip marketing posts reveal that she is a strong individual in terms of strength and duty. She has been described as the guardian of the Aaru village. Additionally, Candace has also been referred to as the true descendant of King Deshret.

The latest patch 3.0 will be released in a few days and players will have five weeks of time to learn more about these new Sumeru characters from leaks and announcements. One should definitely look forward to the latest Sumeru content and save Primogems for their future characters

