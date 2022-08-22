Genshin Impact 3.1 characters: Cyno, Candace, and Nilou banners officially confirmed

Genshin Impact's 3.1 patch is still around five weeks away from its release. However, the game's developers have already begun drip marketing for it by showcasing the three new Sumeru characters who will be released along with the patch.

As many players may already know, Cyno, Candace, and Nilou will be released with patch 3.1 that is set to be released somewhere around the start of October. All three of these characters are highly anticipated within the community as their designs and other details were leaked some time ago.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Candace

◆ Golden Vow

◆ Guardian of Aaru Village

◆ Hydro

◆ Sagitta Scutum



Of red sands and glimmering gold, her vow to defend stands strong.
◆ Candace
◆ Golden Vow
◆ Guardian of Aaru Village
◆ Hydro
◆ Sagitta Scutum
#GenshinImpact #Candace

Fans have been eagerly waiting to learn about the patch's exact release date so that they can start saving up precious Primogems. However, that will probably not be a problem since the release of a new region generally means that players can obtain a huge amount of Primogems through quests and activities.

Full details regarding Cyno, Nilou, and Candace in Genshin Impact

Before moving any further, it is vital to clarify that only Cyno and Nilou will be DPS characters, while Candace will be Support. Interestingly, Cyno is an Electro unit, while both Nilou and Candace are Hydro units.

Obviously, this makes sense considering the fact that Dendro reacts directly with Hydro and Electro. Therefore, having characters with those elements will come in extremely handy once Sumeru finally drops in Genshin Impact.

The problem is, the developers have not provided any information on the rarity of these characters. Fortunately, leakers have got the players covered as Cyno and Nilou are expected to be 5-star units, while Candace will be a 4-star unit.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Nilou

◆ Dance of Lotuslight

◆ Star of Zubayr Theater

◆ Hydro

◆ Lotos Somno



The dance of the lotus blooms, awakening from an ethereal dream.
◆ Nilou
◆ Dance of Lotuslight
◆ Star of Zubayr Theater
◆ Hydro
◆ Lotos Somno
#GenshinImpact #Nilou

As stated earlier, it seems like both Cyno and Nilou will be damage dealing characters. Amongst them, Cyno will possibly be a mix between Xiao and Raiden Shogun, having both the dash as well as the stance change mechanics.

Nilou, however, does not have any information available regarding her potential kit as of yet. Therefore, it is difficult to mention the kind of unit she will be. Nevertheless, many within the community are of the opinion that Candace will possibly be a dedicated support for Nilou.

This will not be very surprising since Genshin Impact has stopped releasing 4-star characters that have all-round utility. Instead, the 4-star units are drawn more towards specific niches that are only usable in certain situations and with specific characters.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Cyno

◆ Judicator of Secrets

◆ General Mahamatra

◆ Electro

◆ Lupus Aureus



The law is just, and there is no escape for the guilty.
◆ Cyno
◆ Judicator of Secrets
◆ General Mahamatra
◆ Electro
◆ Lupus Aureus
#GenshinImpact #Cyno

In any case, this is currently all that can be said about the revealed characters. More information should be made available after the Genshin Impact patch 3.1 livestream, scheduled to take place somewhere around the third week of September.

