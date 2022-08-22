Genshin Impact 3.1 update to feature Candace, Cyno, and Nilou banners

With patch 3.0 set for release in a few days, Genshin Impact's official channels have released drip marketing for the new characters from Sumeru. These new characters will debut in the upcoming patch 3.1 update.

The drip marketing also reveals tiny bits of information about the characters. Here is a list of the characters that have had their drip marketing released:

Cyno (5-star)

Nilou (5-star)

Candace (4-star)

While leaks have previously revealed pictures and in-game models of Cyno and Nilou, this is the first time fans have gotten a look at Candace's character design. Here's everything players need to know about the recent reveal.

Genshin Impact drip marketing reveals Cyno, Nilou, and Candace for 3.1 banners

Genshin Impact's developers tend to release information about upcoming characters simultaneously with the global release of new version updates. With patch 3.0 scheduled to launch on August 24, 2022, the community expected the drip marketing posts to be released on the same day.

To everyone's surprise, official channels have released drip marketing early this time around. The latest drip marketing posts revealed three new characters from Sumeru who will most likely debut in the patch 3.1 banners. Based on the official announcements made during the 3.0 livestream, the first half of patch 3.1 banners are expected to drop on September 28, 2022.

Cyno

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Cyno

◆ Judicator of Secrets

◆ General Mahamatra

◆ Electro

◆ Lupus Aureus



#GenshinImpact #Cyno The law is just, and there is no escape for the guilty.◆ Cyno◆ Judicator of Secrets◆ General Mahamatra◆ Electro◆ Lupus Aureus The law is just, and there is no escape for the guilty.◆ Cyno◆ Judicator of Secrets◆ General Mahamatra◆ Electro◆ Lupus Aureus#GenshinImpact #Cyno https://t.co/hEa7TwqpFd

Cyno was one of the early characters who was teased alongside Ayaka and many others when Genshin Impact was released. Finally, the drip marketing of Cyno has been released, and fans are officially getting to know more about him.

In Sumeru, Cyno is also called the Great Mahamatra by the folks. Great Mahamatra is a high-ranking position in the Secret Judgement Academy. Personality-wise, many refer to him as an impressive man with a unique sense of humor.

Cyno will be a 5-star Electro character from Sumeru with mastery over polearm weapons. Based on previous leaks, Cyno will take on the DPS role in future Genshin Impact teams.

Nilou

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Nilou

◆ Dance of Lotuslight

◆ Star of Zubayr Theater

◆ Hydro

◆ Lotos Somno



#GenshinImpact #Nilou The dance of the lotus blooms, awakening from an ethereal dream.◆ Nilou◆ Dance of Lotuslight◆ Star of Zubayr Theater◆ Hydro◆ Lotos Somno The dance of the lotus blooms, awakening from an ethereal dream.◆ Nilou◆ Dance of Lotuslight◆ Star of Zubayr Theater◆ Hydro◆ Lotos Somno#GenshinImpact #Nilou https://t.co/eMwQkq0M1q

In a nation where knowledge and wisdom are of utmost importance, Nilou is someone who chooses to pursue the art of dance. Popularly known as the Star of Zubayr Theater, Nilou will be the next 5-star Hydro character from Sumeru.

Previous leaks have revealed that Nilou will use sword weapons, and the kit allows her to infuse Hydro into her normal attacks. The leaked kit has shown promising potential for Nilou as a burst damage dealer in Genshin Impact.

The Sumeru teasers have already shown that Nilou will be a part of the upcoming Archon Quests. Players will meet Nilou in the patch 3.0 update before she becomes playable in patch 3.1 banners.

Candace

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Candace

◆ Golden Vow

◆ Guardian of Aaru Village

◆ Hydro

◆ Sagitta Scutum



#GenshinImpact #Candace Of red sands and glimmering gold, her vow to defend stands strong.◆ Candace◆ Golden Vow◆ Guardian of Aaru Village◆ Hydro◆ Sagitta Scutum Of red sands and glimmering gold, her vow to defend stands strong.◆ Candace◆ Golden Vow◆ Guardian of Aaru Village◆ Hydro◆ Sagitta Scutum#GenshinImpact #Candace https://t.co/ah8ioTehPi

Fans are excited to finally get an official look at Candace, who has been teased in Genshin Impact leaks for several months now. Although reliable sources have already described her character design, fans aren't shying away from expressing excitement over her drip marketing.

Based on drip marketing posts, Candace has been described as the true descendant of King Deshret. She has also been referred to as the guardian of the Aaru village. Leaks have already revealed her to be a 4-star polearm user.

The early drip marketing posts have hyped up the fans for future characters. Hopefully, future leaks and announcements will reveal more details about their skills and passive talents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi