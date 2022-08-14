Genshin Impact 3.0 Livestream summary: New artifacts, weapons, banners, and redeem codes

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream recently aired, revealing a ton of new information for Travelers to enjoy. This includes everything from new redeem codes to banner details.

With that being said, players can capitalize on the codes listed below:

The rest of this article will summarize the most important parts that were revealed in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream. Those who have seen the Special Program should know what to expect, but some might not wish to spend 54 minutes watching it all.

Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream reveals plenty of new content

If readers wish to watch the entire Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream, they're free to click on the above video. This article will summarize the following:

Banners

Weapons

Artifacts

Other interesting reveals, such as specific character showcases, events, and quests, were showcased in the livestream.

Genshin Impact 3.0 banners

The two banner phases include:

Tighnari and Zhongli, with Collei as one of the featured 4-stars Ganyu and Kokomi, with Dori as one of the featured 4-stars

The first banner should begin on August 24, 2022, which is also the release date for Genshin Impact 3.0. By comparison, the second banner's release date hasn't been confirmed. Travelers should consider that the upcoming update will be one week shorter than average, which is important since there is no guarantee that the first banner will be 21 days long.

Otherwise, this update will be the grand debut of Collei, Dori, and Tighnari. It's also worth noting that Tighnari will be added to the Wanderlust Invocation in Version 3.1.

New weapons

Here is the complete list of new weapons:

Hunter's Path (5-star Bow)

End of the Line (4-star Bow)

King's Squire (4-star Bow)

Sapwood Blade (4-star Sword)

Moonpiercer (4-star Polearm)

Forest Regalia (4-star Claymore)

Fruit of Fulfillment (4-star Catalyst)

The last five weapons on this list are all forgeable. They were only briefly showcased in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream, but have been thoroughly covered in plenty of leaks.

New artifacts

The two new artifact sets in this Version Update are Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams. Deepwood Memories is a Dendro-based artifact set that buffs Dendro DMG by 15% and lowers enemies' Dendro RES by 30% for eight seconds. This is applicable whenever the user's Elemental Skill or Burst hits them.

Meanwhile, Gilded Dreams buffs Elemental Mastery by 80 and can occasionally buff either ATK or Elemental Mastery. The latter skill depends on the team's Elemental composition. It provides 50 extra Elemental Mastery for each element and 14% extra ATK for each teammate who possesses that element.

Redeem codes

Although readers should have already used them, here is a reminder for the three temporary redeem codes that expire on August 14, 2022:

They add up to 300 Primogems in total and are well-worth using. It only takes about a minute to use all three hyperlinks shown above.

