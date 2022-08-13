Genshin Impact 3.0 banner schedule: Tighnari, Collei release dates, and reruns announced

Genshin Impact's 3.0 Special Program has officially introduced the upcoming Sumeru characters. Furthermore, the livestream even disclosed the upcoming banner schedule for 3.0.

The banner schedule will include both the new Sumeru characters as well as character reruns. Here is a list of all the characters appearing on the banners:

Tighnari

Collei

Dori

Zhongli

Ganyu

Kokomi

The first phase of banners will go live along with patch 3.0's global release on August 24, 2022. Fans may already be aware of this banner schedule, thanks to earlier leaks from credible sources. The following article will cover everything that players need to know about the 3.0 banner schedule announced in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program officially announces Patch 3.0 banner schedule

PATCH 3.0 PHASE 1 BANNERS

The official announcement of Phase 1 of patch 3.0 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 3.0 Special Program has officially announced the characters that will be present in the character banners of patch 3.0. The first half of patch 3.0 will feature Tighnari's debut and Zhongli's rerun banner.

Interestingly, Tighnari will be the first 5-star character from Sumeru, who will be making his debut alongside the region's addition to the game itself. Tighnari has been officially disclosed as a Dendro Bow user who uses charged attacks as the primary source of damage. His kit allows him to increase the firerate and damage of his charged attacks as well as reduce enemy resistance, further increasing the Dendro element's overall damage.

Meanwhile, Zhongli the Geo Archon will have his third rerun banner in patch 3.0. Zhongli has been a significant part of the meta for some time now, thanks to his ability to provide strong shields as well as shred enemy resistance. He can also petrify enemies with his Elemental Burst, giving players breathing room while fighting against multiple enemies.

Both banners will also feature a new 4-star Sumeru character, Collei, who happens to be a Dendro Bow user as well.

PATCH 3.0 PHASE 2 BANNERS

The official announcement of Phase II of patch 3.0 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second half of patch 3.0 was also officially revealed during the 3.0 Special Program. Based on announcements made on the livestream, Genshin Impact fans can expect the following characters to be on the character banners:

Ganyu

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Dori

Both the featured banners in the second phase will be character reruns, making it the second rerun for both Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi. Both have been meta-defining characters ever since their release. Players who still don’t have them on their roster now have an opportunity to obtain them.

Ganyu is presently one of the best Cryo DPS characters. With her bow, she uses charged attacks to deal maximum damage. Her Elemental Burst is the second-most-used ability from her kit, featuring one of the largest AoE damage attacks in the game. Meanwhile, Sangonomiya Kokomi is one of the best healing characters in Genshin Impact. Apart from her healing, she is also established as an excellent Hydro enabler.

The 3.0 Special Program has only revealed one of the 4-star characters that will appear on these character reruns. The 4-star happens to be a new Sumeru character named Dori. She is a Sumeru merchant with Electro vision and mastery over Claymore weapons.

