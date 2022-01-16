Genshin Impact Zhongli build: Best artifact set and weapons in 2022

Zhongli is arguably one of the best characters in Genshin Impact. His massive shield and ultimate make him an S-ranked support character, who can work with almost anyone.

However, unlike most DPS characters, building Zhongli is not very difficult. Moreover, players can use the HP goblets dropped from the domains on Zhongli for best results.

jules zl #1 fan @zhnql vv happy of my zhongli build <3 zhongli come homee



apprx. 31.2k hp and 1.5k atk <3 vv happy of my zhongli build <3 zhongli come homeeapprx. 31.2k hp and 1.5k atk <3 https://t.co/SD35a3z9aV

Zhongli is set to get a rerun in a few days' time with the second half of Genshin Impact’s 2.4 patch update. Therefore, players should start farming for his artifacts in case they are planning to pull for him.

Building Zhongli in Genshin Impact

There are two primary ways with which to build Zhongli - shield strength Zhongli and nuke damage Zhongli.

Nuke damage Zhongli is definitely the best way to proceed, as his ultimate does a lot of damage. However, even in this build, his shield is strong enough to sustain a lot of damage. If players go for shield strength Zhongli, then his ultimate damage is reduced considerably.

fuyu 🍙 @fuyuminie I got my zhongli homa build now🤩 bit copium but its better than my old set on him hehe I got my zhongli homa build now🤩 bit copium but its better than my old set on him hehe https://t.co/7ZcagNbnRn

The artifact sets and weapons that players will need to have in order to build Zhongli are presented below.

Artifact Sets for Zhongli

Zhongli's artifact sets are quite flexible (Image via Genshin Impact)

Farm the following artifacts to build Zhongli:

Archaic Petra (2 piece) Retracing Bolide (2 piece) Tenacity of Millelith (2 piece) Noblesse Oblige (2 piece)

The main stats and substats that players need for the five different artifact pieces are as follows:

Plume: Look for Crit Rate and Crit Damage on substats Flower: Look for crit rate and crit damage on substats Circlet: Crit Damage or crit rate main stats for nuking and also depending on the weapon of choice. HP main stat if going for shield strength. Goblet: Geo Damage bonus for nuke power and HP for more shield strength. The substats should be focused towards crit rate and crit damage. Sands: HP main stats and crit rate/crit damage substats.

These are ideal stats one should focus on when building Zhongli. 2 piece noblesse and 2 piece archaic petra is the best way to proceed for maximum nuking potential.

For a hybrid build, 2 piece tenacity of millelith and 2 piece retracing bolide is quite viable. Additionally, two pieces of the above with 2 piece archaic petra will serve for both nuke damage and shield strength.

Weapons for Zhongli

Staff of Homa is the best in slot weapon for Zhongli (Image via Genshin Impact)

When it comes to weapons, players have a lot of options in Genshin Impact. The choice of weapon will depend on the artifact sets. The most ideal weapons to use are:

Staff of Homa Primordial Jade Winged Spear Deathmatch (Battlepass polearm) Blackcliff polearm Skyward Spine Lithic Spear Favonius Lance

Staff of Homa is definitely Zhongli's best in slot weapon due to the extra HP he gets. Other than that, it also gives 66% crit damage. Players can use a crit rate circlet and Staff of Homa to push the crit damage.

However, if players have issues with crit rate, then Deathmatch or the Primordial Jade Winged Spear are definitely excellent options.

Skyward Spine and Favonius Lance are quite helpful for energy recharge. This is because Zhongli’s ultimate will take ages to come back if energy recharge is low.

Talent Priority for Zhongli

Zhongli talents (Image via Genshin Impact)

Talent priorities depend on Zhongli’s usage. For shield strength Zhongli, the talent priority will be Dominus Lapidis, Planet Befall, and Normal Attack.

To use Zhongli’s nuking potential, the talent priorities players should use are Planet Befall, Dominus Lapidis, Normal Attack. Either way, players should always level up both Dominus Lapidis and Planet Befall to bring out Zhongli's maximum strength.

Edited by Saman