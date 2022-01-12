Yae Miko's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed Yae Miko's ascension materials early, allowing players to farm them and prepare for her arrival. Yae's materials can mostly be farmed from the 2.4 update, though gathering her talent materials isn't possible yet.

Players who have been waiting for Yae's arrival will definitely want to farm these ascension materials as soon as they can, as gathering the materials early can make ascending Yae Miko far easier.

The guide below will attempt to explain where players can find Yae Miko’s necessary items in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko's ascension materials

zHpex @ArturDarlling Yae Miko ascension materials [leak] Yae Miko ascension materials [leak] https://t.co/rMG0hmoty7

Yae Miko's ascension materials shouldn't be too hard to gather, as players can acquire most of them from enemies and items currently in the game. With Enkanomiya opening up in update 2.4, fans can gather the Dragonheir's False Fins with ease. Here's a chart that players can use to check their items:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x 1Sea Ganoderma x 3Old Handguard x 3 20,000 2 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 3Dragonheir's False Fin x 2Sea Ganoderma x 10Old Handguard x 15 40,000 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 6Dragonheir's False Fin x 4Sea Ganoderma x 20Kageuchi Handguard x 12 60,000 4 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 3Dragonheir's False Fin x 8Sea Ganoderma x 30Kageuchi Handguard x 18 80,000 5 Vajrada AmethystChunk x 6Dragonheir's False Fin x 12Sea Ganoderma x 45Famed Handguard x 12 100,000 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x 6Dragonheir's False Fin x 20Sea Ganoderma x 60Famed Handguard x 24 120,000

Players can find out where to get all the items below.

Vajrada Amethyst

These purple gemstones can be acquired through defeating Electro elemental bosses like the Electro Hypostasis or the Coral Defenders. These items drop with regular frequency and can be crafted at any Alchemy Table. Players shouldn't have too much trouble acquiring these gems.

Dragonheir's False Fin

Yunaliska♥︎ @Yunalisk 🤍 Farming Coral Defenders for Shenhe! 🤍 Farming Coral Defenders for Shenhe! 🤍💙🤍 https://t.co/o5Z6iZ4ODQ

The material can be acquired from Coral Defenders, a new boss that spawns in Enkanomiya. Taking down two massive Bathysmal Geovishaps may take some getting used to, but it isn't too difficult once players get the hang of it.

Sea Ganoderma

These strange blue plants can be found growing throughout Inazuma's shallow waters. They stick out pretty easily and can be collected fast if players take advantage of the route in the video above. Yae will need plenty of these flowers, so fans may need to visit some friends to get them all.

Handguards

These powerful samurai can be found all across Inazuma, and they carry the precious Handguards that Yae Miko will need to ascend. Fighting them can be tough, but there are plenty of these foes to take down, so players shouldn't have too hard of a time collecting the materials.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's newest character, Yae Miko, requires a lot to ascend, but players can gather it all easily with this guide.

Edited by Saman