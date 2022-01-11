Dainsleif might return to Genshin Impact in version 2.6 update, as per leaks

Genshin Impact's most mysterious character, Dainsleif, may make a return during the 2.6 update. Fans of Dainsleif haven't been able to see him since his last appearance many updates ago. It seems he will finally be making a reappearance, likely to progress the game's main storyline.

Dainsleif is a man who knows more about the Traveler than anyone else, and likely holds the keys to many secrets. Players who are invested in the game's lore will definitely want to keep a close eye on Dainsleif, as he will likely be a key player in the years to come.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Dainsleif possibly returning in a future update

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will see the return of Dainsleif [Questionable]2.6 will see the return of Dainsleif

This leak comes from UBatcha, a reputable insider when it comes to Genshin Impact leaks. The leak is tagged as questionable, however, so players should take it with a grain of salt. Still, with UBatcha's track record, it's likely that fans will be able to see Dainsleif returning in update 2.6.

This means that the update will hold some significance for the Traveler and their story. Dainsleif usually arrives and brings new information about the history of the world, and the true nature of the Abyss.

His last appearance supplied players with tons of information about their missing sibling, along with the way the world has changed throughout the years.

Dainsleif holds the keys to many of the world's greatest secrets, especially those about the lost region of Khaenri'ah. Players who keep a close eye on the game's lore will definitely want to make sure they take part in Dainsleif's latest appearance.

gail | beel's bb ✨ @_smolsk DAINSLEIF I TRIED TO TAKE A SCREENSHOT OF THE ARCHON QUEST ANDDAINSLEIF I TRIED TO TAKE A SCREENSHOT OF THE ARCHON QUEST AND 😭 DAINSLEIF 💀💀💀 https://t.co/6iCVnlO6ol

It's unknown what exactly Dainsleif will be bringing in this next update, but it will likely be a major Archon Quest that will reveal even more about the world. This quest is likely to bring some great rewards along with new insights about the game, and completing it will most likely be necessary.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is shaping up to be a huge update, thanks to these leaks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans of Dainsleif will definitely want to look out for any more 2.6 leaks, and they can find them here.

Edited by R. Elahi