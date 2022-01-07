Gather the three fragments in Genshin Impact: Locations and complete guide

Genshin Impact 2.4 has brought tons of quests and exploration to the new area of Enkanomiya. This massive undercity is full of secrets and items to discover, with fans having a lot to find. Players will have plenty of puzzles to complete if they plan on gathering the three fragments for The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent quest.

Fans can find a guide to collecting these three fragments here, along with puzzle solutions and locations. Finishing this quest will grant some great rewards, so players will definitely want to give it a shot.

Genshin Impact: Gathering the three Fragments guide

Gathering the three Fragments will take players across Enkanomiya, with tons of puzzles to complete and discover. These fragments are well hidden, and are part of The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent quest.

Collecting them is important to finishing the quest, as piecing these fragments together will allow players to progress the quest. Players can tackle these Genshin Impact sub-quests in any order they want, but they'll need to do all three to continue. These quests take a decent amount of time each, but the rewards are worth it.

1) Collect the fragment at the Evernight Temple

The fragment at Evernight Temple (Image via Genshin Impact)

This fragment is located at the Evernight Temple, and is guarded by plenty of tough enemies. Genshin Impact fans will need to keep their guard up as they hunt down this fragment, and prepare for a battle.

This sub-quest is called The Trail of Drake and Serpent, and can be completed with these steps:

Head to the Evernight Temple Follow the trail of the Bathysmal Vishaps to discover the secret room. Head towards the secret room. Defeat the three Rifthound Whelps that spawn. Examine the mechanism and unlock the gate to the secret room. Enter the secret room. Defeat all the Rifthounds that appear. Obtain the fragment.

The mechanism that guards the secret room (Image via Genshin Impact)

Unlocking the secret room isn't too difficult, as after defeating the first set of Rifthound Whelps, the mechanism will light up with a bright blue color. Completing the puzzle that is inside the Secret room may take some time, however.

You'll first need to switch to Whitenight to unlock the triangular mechanism that starts the puzzle. Then you'll need to activate the gate that hides the secret room.

The gate mechanism (Image via Genshin Impact)

Unlocking the gate will require players to strike the mechanism until the doors are in place, and then pull the lever on the right to open the gate. If the door is in the incorrect spot, the gate will not be able to open.

It may take some trial and error, but eventually the path will open. After this, it's simply a matter of defeating the hounds and grabbing the fragment, completing this Genshin Impact sub-quest.

2) Collect the fragment at The Serpent's Heart

This fragment can be found in the Serpent's Heart, and it can take a short bit to understand the puzzle. This Genshin Impact sub-quest is known as the Heart of Ourobouros. Players will definitely want to tackle this one when they are ready for some puzzle solving.

Here are the steps to follow:

Go to The Serpent's Heart and follow the quest marker. Use the mechanism to switch the time to Evernight. Head to the center of the room and activate the puzzle. The floor will light up with symbols that each represent a number, from 1 to 5. Walk into the glowing wall panels in the order specified by the symbols on the floor. If done properly, a chest will spawn with the fragment.

The floor symbols (Image via Genshin Impact)

The floor symbols need to be lit up in the order shown on the ground, starting from the smallest number and ending with the highest. Genshin Impact players will simply need to follow the pattern and light up these symbols to gather the fragment.

3) Collect the fragment at The Narrows

This final Genshin Impact quest is known as Dreams in the Gaps, and will be the final sub-quest if tackled in this order. This is another puzzle-based quest, and fans will be able to find this fragment in The Narrows.

This area of Enkanomiya hides plenty of secrets, but fans should be sure to come during Evernight as this is when the puzzle will be accessible.

Once it's Evernight, you'll be able to follow these steps:

Activate the Triangular Mechanism to open up the doorway. Enter the newly opened area. Follow the Seelie upwards by climbing the wall and ascending through a hole in the ceiling. Use the Places of Essence Worship to gain the energy, and then switch the time to Whitenight. Open the chest for the fragment.

The hardest part of this puzzle will likely be following the Seelie, but as long as you look up, you'll be able to see the crack in the ceiling that you need to escape through. From there, it's simply a matter of changing back to Whitenight to grab the chest.

Also Read Article Continues below

These three fragments can be difficult to collect in Genshin Impact, but with these guides, it should be much easier.

Edited by R. Elahi