How to break the Fin seal in Genshin Impact

Breaking the Fin seal in Genshin Impact is an important step to getting into Enkanomiya, as it provides players with one of the precious Spirit Pearls they will need. Some fans may be having a hard time with this puzzle, as it uses a few new mechanics that can be tricky.

Fans can find a solution to this puzzle here, to help break the seal and progress this questline. Enkanomiya has just been released, and there is tons of content for players to explore, so completing these early quests is important.

Genshin Impact: How to complete the Fin of Watatsumi

Breaking the Fin Seal is actually easier than it may seem. Once players begin this quest, they'll need to head to the area marked by the Fin of Watatsumi quest, and begin its puzzle.

To unlock the puzzle, you'll need to interact with the stone tablet next to the shrine, which will give out some crucial information on the Fin Seal.

The stone tablet (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you've read the stone tablet, you will need to proceed to the fish statues that can be found on either of the two rings on the island. These fish statues can be interacted with, and doing so will rotate them in a certain direction.

To complete each puzzle, you'll need to rotate the fish statues until they face the center. When they are properly oriented, they will glow, making it easy to tell when the puzzle is complete.

Once all three statues are facing the center, you'll need to interact with the Mysterious Pillar, which will lock them in place.

The fish statues (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players may get thrown off by the statues, as turning one will cause another to turn on the other side of the island. However, these two puzzles do not need to be completed at the same time.

As long as you complete one puzzle and then lock the statues in place with the Mysterious Pillar, you're free to begin the next one. Once both statue rings are oriented, you're free to collect the Spirit Pearl and move on to the next part of the quest.

Here's a quick checklist:

Interact with the Stone Tablet

Rotate the Fish Statues until they face the center and glow

Lock them in place with the Mysterious Pillar

Move to the next set of statues and repeat the process

Genshin Impact's puzzles may be tricky, but the Fin of Watatsumi won't take too long once players know the solution.

