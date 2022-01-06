'The Entrance to Tokoyo' in Genshin Impact: Quest guide and puzzle solution

Genshin Impact's latest update has brought players to the strange land of Enkanomiya. This place is full of puzzles and quests, with secrets to uncover and complete. Fans will have plenty of time to complete all of Enkanomiya's quests, like 'The Entrance to Tokoyo.'

The solution to this questline can be found here, along with a guide on how to complete it. Completing this quest is integral to fully exploring Enkanomiya, so fans will need to finish it before anything else. Luckily, it is a pretty straightforward quest, so it shouldn't take them very long.

KzN @amano_Kz My God Enkanomiya is just so...gorgeous

That little oasis, i just love it so much My God Enkanomiya is just so...gorgeousThat little oasis, i just love it so much https://t.co/pAyLiWe0Go

Genshin Impact 2.4: The Entrance to Tokoyo guide

"The Entrance to Tokoyo" is a quest that begins as soon as players begin their first steps inside Enkanomiya. This area is massive, and is full of unique architecture that is unlike anything else in the game.

Fans will definitely want to take a closer look at their surroundings as they begin the quest, especially thanks to the quest's unique puzzle.

Solving this puzzle won't take too much time though, as it mostly requires players to hunt down several clues in the area and activate them. Once they are activated, players can easily complete this quest.

1) Go deeper into the cave

The first thing players will need to do is descend deeper into the depths of Enkanomiya. There will be a quest marker leading them forward, but they can take some time to explore their surroundings before progressing further.

2) Go to the building up ahead

Interact with this waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to interact with the waypoint next to the building up-ahead to get some extra dialogue and progress to the next stage of this quest. Activating the waypoint will also grant some extra rewards, so it's worth doing.

3) Investigate the nearby area and search for clues

The clues can be found on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The toughest part of this quest will involve finding these hidden clues that are located in the cavernous area. Luckily, the quest markers point them out and make them much easier to find. These clues are hidden along the walls of the cave, and appear as small symbols carved into the stone.

One of the stone markings (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to hunt down all of these hidden markings and activate them to progress further in the quest.

4) Examine the great gate and look for a way to progress

Hitting the button moves the quest forward (Image via Genshin Impact)

At this point, players will need to activate the mechanism to progress the along the quest. The cube-shaped switch is marked prominently with a quest marker and is located right in front of the gate.

5) Investigate the hidden path

The hidden path (Image via Genshin Impact)

From here, a hidden pathway should open up for players to explore, leading them to the final point of the quest. This pathway will extend until you reach a massive door that is blocking further passage to Enkanomiya, and once it's reached players can complete this quest.

6) Open the door with the Key of the Moon-bathed Deep

The entrance to Tokoyo (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is the final step in the quest, and all it takes is interacting with the marked cube and selecting the Key of the Moon-Bathed Deep. Once players have used the key, the door will open and allow for further exploration into the wide underworld of Enkanomiya.

Fans will definitely want to explore Enkanomiya further, but they will have to complete the quest before they will be allowed to do so.

