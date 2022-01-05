Genshin Impact: The Moon Bathed Deep guide with all quest locations

Genshin Impact fans may be excited to explore the depths of Enkanomiya during the 2.4 update, but there might be a big quest they need to complete first. The Moon Bathed Deep is a long quest with multiple stages that is a requirement to unlock the watery world of Enkanomiya.

This journey can start on Watatsumi Island, and players should make sure they are prepared to take it on. Fans can get some decent rewards by completing this quest, as well as gaining access to the new area in update 2.4.

Genshin Impact: How to complete The Moon Bathed Deep

The Moon Bathed Deep is a quest that will take players all across Watatsumi Island as they complete tasks for a Shrine Maiden named Tsuyuko. She can be found near the Statue of the Seven near Mouun Shrine on Watatsumi Island.

Tsuyuko can be found here on Watatsumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tsuyuko will be overlooking the ocean, with a quest icon over her head. After speaking with her, she will relay the story of the quest to the players and send them off on their journey.

"Fang of Watatsumi" Quest Guide

The Fainng of Watatsumi (Image via Genshin Impact)

While players can choose whichever order they want to tackle the four quests given by Tsuyuko, the Fang of Watatsumi is one of the simplest ones. Players only need to travel to the area denoted by the quest and read the tablet near the locked shrine.

By reading this tablet, a monolith will spawn that players will need to defend by taking down several waves of enemies. These foes aren't too tough, so one shouldn't have too much trouble as long as their team is prepared for battle.

After fending off the enemies, players will be able to interact with the unlocked shrine and collect their first Spirit Pearl.

"Eye of Watatsumi" Quest Guide

The Eye of Watatsumi's tablet (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Eye of Watatsumi quest can be tackled next, with players needing to head west to Mouun Shrine. This quest doesn't require them to battle enemies, but instead to locate three Electro orbs scattered around the island.

These can be located with Elemental Sight, and by finding them all and scattering them with Anemo, players can get the Spirit Pearl. The orbs can be found to the north, the south, and the west side of the island, with hints given by the tablet.

Players can find each orb near here:

Broken boat to the North of the shrine

On a cliff to the West of the shrine

Next to a rock to the South of the shrine

Once all of these orbs are dispersed, players can collect their Spirit Pearl from the shrine and move on to the next part of this Genshin Impact quest.

"Fin of Watatsumi" Quest Guide

The Fin of Watatsumi is next (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, players can take on the Fin of Watatsumi, which can be found to the north of the massive Sangonomiya Shrine. This island has strange fish shaped statues on it that play a key role in completing the quest.

Players will need to read the stone tablet to unlock the puzzle, and then they can head down below to begin solving it.

The key to solving the puzzle is in these fish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Solving this puzzle is as simple as turning the fish statues until the orbs they carry face the center of the platform. This will cause the waters to flow towards the center, which activates and completes the puzzle.

However, the twist in this mystery comes when rotating one ring of fish ends up turning the fish on the other ring. Luckily, there is a Mysterious Pillar that can be activated once all the fish are facing the correct way. It will lock their positions

Simply finishing a puzzle and then locking it in will allow players to take on the other one. This unlocks the Spirit Pearl at the shrine, completing this Genshin Impact quest.

"Tail of Watatsumi" Quest Guide

The final location, the Tail of Watatsumi (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Tail of Watatsumi will be the final of the four quests Tsuyuko provides, and collecting this Spirit Pearl isn't too difficult. Fans will simply need to take advantage of the Electro Lamps that can be found all around the shrine on this island.

Lighting these up will take an Electrogranum, but there is a convenient Thunder Sakura Bough that can be found near the Stone Tablet. Once Genshin Impact players have read the tablet, they will need to light these lamps with the Electrogranum, and then defeat the Fatui who arrive to defend the Spirit Pearl.

Once they are taken down, the quest is complete.

Return to Sangonomiya Shrine

Returning to Tsuyuko (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once all of these Spirit Pearls are collected, players can return to Tsuyuko to unlock the next stage in the quest. From here, players will need to head to a hidden cave that can be found farther out on Watatsumi Island.

The Heart of Watatsumi (Image via Genshin Impact)

This cave is locked off with the Seal of the Heart, which can only be broken with the four Spirit Pearls. Luckily, players have already gathered these and can easily bypass this restriction.

Once players enter this cave, they will be faced with their final puzzle. This puzzle is very similar to the ones that can be found during the Fin of Watatsumi, and players will need to rotate these fish statues until the inner pattern is complete.

After each puzzle is solved, Genshin Impact players will need to battle against some tough Oceanid Mimics, but taking them out isn't too tough. After defeating them, players need to lock the mechanism in place with the Mysterious Pillar before moving to the next set of statues.

Three of these statue sets will be available at the start, and once they've completed three, the fourth will unlock. To complete this one, players will need to first activate the Mysterious Pillar and then rotate the statues.

After finishing off the enemies, players can finally move to the center of the area and collect the Key of the Deep. This key will grant access to Enkanomiya and open up the next Genshin Impact update.

Finishing the quest from there is simply a matter of speaking to Tsuyuko and gathering their rewards. Fans can get around 170 Primogems for completing this whole questline, which is pretty worthwhile.

Genshin Impact fans will definitely want to get this quest done as soon as they can, as it is required to enter Enkanomiya.

