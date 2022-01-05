Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance start time and end time for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.4 is releasing very soon, with fans around the world finally getting to experience this massive update. 2.4 brings a ton of content, including the return of Lantern Rite and Windtrace.

Players can also look forward to huge new areas like Enkanomiya, which are sure to add hours of new gameplay. This update is set to begin its maintenance on 5 January 2021 at 6.00 (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for five hours. Fans can find out when the downtime will start and end in their region here.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Maintenance timings for each region

Genshin Impact

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…



Genshin Impact's updates are always preceded by a maintenance downtime where the game is taken down for several hours. This allows the developers to update the game and add new content featured in the upcoming version.

Many look forward to this downtime, as they receive quite a few Primogems for sitting through the long wait. The Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance is set to begin on 5 January 2021, at 6.00am (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours.

This start time is different around the world, and fans can find some of the conversions below:

EST Start Time: 5.00pm, 4 January 2022

PST Start Time: 7.00pm, 4 January 2022

GMT Start Time: 10.00pm, 4 January 2022

CEST Start Time: 11.00pm, 4 January 2022

IST Start Time: 3.30am, 5 January 2022

CST Start Time: 6.00am, 5 January 2022

Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance end times

Genshin Impact



The Character Event Wish-2 "Invitation to Mundane Life" will be available after the Version 2.4 update!



Travelers who want the wallpapers can click this link to download them!

mhy.link/e0dsOBA6



This update maintenance is expected to last around five hours, though most Genshin Impact updates don't last for that long. Fans are usually able to hop back into the world of Teyvat within just a few hours, but they should always prepare for the full wait.

Players should make sure to spend as much of their Resin as they can before the servers go down. Furthermore, they should prepare to get back on the game at these times:

EST End Time: 10.00pm, 4 January 2022

PST End Time: 12.00am, 4 January 2022

GMT End Time: 11.00am, 5 January 2022

CEST End Time: 4.00am, 5 January 2022

IST End Time: 7.30am, 5 January 2022

CST Start Time: 11.00am, 5 January 2022

Genshin Impact fans won't have to wait much longer to begin experiencing the new 2.4 update.

