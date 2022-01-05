×
Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance start time and end time for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.4 is right around the corner (Image via Genshin Impact)
Modified Jan 05, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Genshin Impact 2.4 is releasing very soon, with fans around the world finally getting to experience this massive update. 2.4 brings a ton of content, including the return of Lantern Rite and Windtrace.

Players can also look forward to huge new areas like Enkanomiya, which are sure to add hours of new gameplay. This update is set to begin its maintenance on 5 January 2021 at 6.00 (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for five hours. Fans can find out when the downtime will start and end in their region here.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Maintenance timings for each region

Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. View the full notice here >>>genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/JHom2awaCx

Genshin Impact's updates are always preceded by a maintenance downtime where the game is taken down for several hours. This allows the developers to update the game and add new content featured in the upcoming version.

Many look forward to this downtime, as they receive quite a few Primogems for sitting through the long wait. The Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance is set to begin on 5 January 2021, at 6.00am (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours.

Genshin Impact will have its scheduled update maintenance tomorrow. Fans from all over the world will be able to download the update on January 5. Release time and more: #GenshinImpact #GenshinImapct #Yaemiko #snehne #MiHoYo #Yunjin sportskeeda.com/esports/genshi…

This start time is different around the world, and fans can find some of the conversions below:

  • EST Start Time: 5.00pm, 4 January 2022
  • PST Start Time: 7.00pm, 4 January 2022
  • GMT Start Time: 10.00pm, 4 January 2022
  • CEST Start Time: 11.00pm, 4 January 2022
  • IST Start Time: 3.30am, 5 January 2022
  • CST Start Time: 6.00am, 5 January 2022

Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance end times

Teyvat Anecdotes - Xiao: This Snowman... Can I Eat Him?The Character Event Wish-2 "Invitation to Mundane Life" will be available after the Version 2.4 update! Travelers who want the wallpapers can click this link to download them!mhy.link/e0dsOBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YXKwGAVfgM

This update maintenance is expected to last around five hours, though most Genshin Impact updates don't last for that long. Fans are usually able to hop back into the world of Teyvat within just a few hours, but they should always prepare for the full wait.

Players should make sure to spend as much of their Resin as they can before the servers go down. Furthermore, they should prepare to get back on the game at these times:

  • EST End Time: 10.00pm, 4 January 2022
  • PST End Time: 12.00am, 4 January 2022
  • GMT End Time: 11.00am, 5 January 2022
  • CEST End Time: 4.00am, 5 January 2022
  • IST End Time: 7.30am, 5 January 2022
  • CST Start Time: 11.00am, 5 January 2022

Genshin Impact fans won't have to wait much longer to begin experiencing the new 2.4 update.

