Genshin Impact 2.4 update: Windtrace and all Daily Login event release dates and rewards revealed

Genshin Impact 2.4 will bring back a ton of huge events, including the unique Windtrace game mode. Fans have been waiting for these events to return for a long while, and it seems like their patience will pay off. Genshin Impact's Daily Login system will also return for this update, granting players tons of rewards.

Gamers won't want to miss out on this amazing update, as it looks to be one of the most generous so far. Fans can find a rundown on many of the upcoming rewards here, read on for a sneak peek at the new update.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Daily Login rewards, Windtrace, and more

Windtrace will be returning to Genshin Impact, much to the joy of the game's playerbase. This fun prop hunt-styled gamemode is one of the most unique events Genshin has ever had, and it has brought a lot of the community together in the past. Now players will get a chance to experience it again, with new maps in Inazuma.

There will be tons of new places to hide, and fans can look forward to some great rewards as well. Participating players can look forward to Primogems, Mora, EXP Books, Talent Books, and more.

Daily Login checklist

The May Fortune Find You Daily Login event will return for update 2.4, though it won't start until January 25. Players can look forward to some incredible rewards though, as each day they will receive a gift just for logging in.

Here are the rewards for each day:

Day 1: 1x Intertwined Fate

Day 2: 80,000x Mora

Day 3: 2x Intertwined Fate

Day 4: 18x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Day 5: 2x Intertwined Fate

Day 6: 8x Hero's Wit

Day 7: 5x Intertwined Fate

These rewards add up to 10 free wishes, which is a huge amount for a single Genshin Impact event. Luckily, that doesn't seem to be all that players will be able to look forward to.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, log in to the game to receive Fragile Resin, Intertwined Fate, and other rewards!

Each email can be collected until the end of the event.



Fans will also be able to take part in the Flowing Lights and Colors event starting on February 9, which will grant these rewards:

Day 1: 1x Intertwined Fate, 5x Golden Crab, 6x Sanctifying Unction

Day 2: 1x Fragile Resin, 5x Tianshu Meat, 5x Hero's Wit

Day 3: 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Teachings of Diligence, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Day 4: 1x Fragile Resin, 3x Teachings of Gold, 50,000x Mora

Day 5: 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Teachings of Prosperity, 6x Sanctifying Unction

It seems like fans really have a lot to look forward to during the Lantern Rite rerun.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to make sure they log in during the 2.4 update so they don't miss out on any of these amazing rewards.

