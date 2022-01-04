Genshin Impact 2.4 update: Windtrace and all Daily Login event release dates and rewards revealed

Genshin Impact 2.4 will bring back a ton of huge events, including the unique Windtrace game mode. Fans have been waiting for these events to return for a long while, and it seems like their patience will pay off. Genshin Impact's Daily Login system will also return for this update, granting players tons of rewards.
Gamers won't want to miss out on this amazing update, as it looks to be one of the most generous so far. Fans can find a rundown on many of the upcoming rewards here, read on for a sneak peek at the new update.
Genshin Impact 2.4: Daily Login rewards, Windtrace, and more
Windtrace will be returning to Genshin Impact, much to the joy of the game's playerbase. This fun prop hunt-styled gamemode is one of the most unique events Genshin has ever had, and it has brought a lot of the community together in the past. Now players will get a chance to experience it again, with new maps in Inazuma.
There will be tons of new places to hide, and fans can look forward to some great rewards as well. Participating players can look forward to Primogems, Mora, EXP Books, Talent Books, and more.
Daily Login checklist
The May Fortune Find You Daily Login event will return for update 2.4, though it won't start until January 25. Players can look forward to some incredible rewards though, as each day they will receive a gift just for logging in.
Here are the rewards for each day:
- Day 1: 1x Intertwined Fate
- Day 2: 80,000x Mora
- Day 3: 2x Intertwined Fate
- Day 4: 18x Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Day 5: 2x Intertwined Fate
- Day 6: 8x Hero's Wit
- Day 7: 5x Intertwined Fate
These rewards add up to 10 free wishes, which is a huge amount for a single Genshin Impact event. Luckily, that doesn't seem to be all that players will be able to look forward to.
Fans will also be able to take part in the Flowing Lights and Colors event starting on February 9, which will grant these rewards:
- Day 1: 1x Intertwined Fate, 5x Golden Crab, 6x Sanctifying Unction
- Day 2: 1x Fragile Resin, 5x Tianshu Meat, 5x Hero's Wit
- Day 3: 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Teachings of Diligence, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Day 4: 1x Fragile Resin, 3x Teachings of Gold, 50,000x Mora
- Day 5: 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Teachings of Prosperity, 6x Sanctifying Unction
It seems like fans really have a lot to look forward to during the Lantern Rite rerun.
Genshin Impact players will definitely want to make sure they log in during the 2.4 update so they don't miss out on any of these amazing rewards.