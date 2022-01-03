Genshin Impact will add Rifthound monsters to Mondstadt region in next update

Genshin Impact players may have something new to fear in Mondstadt when the 2.4 update arrives. Thanks to the patch notes, it appears that Wolvendom may become populated by the powerful Rifthound enemies. These foes can demolish an unprepared team easily, and players have to bring their strongest teams to take them down.

Fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for these powerful hounds once Genshin Impact 2.4 releases on January 5. Players can find out more about these dangerous foes here.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Rifthounds will appear in Mondstadt's Wolvendom

Misaki☆ ||Guaranteed Kamisato Ayato|| 📌 Giveaway @misacchi04 New Players after doing Razor Quest who just wants to get Wolfhook 😂



New Players: Lalala~



Rifthound: Hi, would you like some corrosion?



Genshin Impact 2.4 is bringing Rifthounds to Mondstadt as the result of a surprising quest surrounding Wolvendom. Some players may have noticed the strange slash marks in the area, and it seems like the origin of these markings will be revealed.

January 5 marks the release date of Genshin Impact 2.4, and many fans will likely have already summoned the Riftwolves to Wolvendom. The quest that brings these powerful foes is Razor's story quest: "Lupus Minor Chapter," and once Act I of this quest is completed, the wolves will begin to spawn.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains pt.3

New mail box function

New wheel shortcuts

Rifthound Whelps will appear in Mondstadt's Wolvendom and its vicinity

Spiral abyss new lineup

Spiral abyss changers (adjusted the central stage disc height, enemy details on party page, etc)

Animation adjustments

These powerful foes can deal the damaging corrosion effect to Genshin Impact players, which directly affects HP, even through shields. This, combined with their tendency to hunt in packs, can make facing Riftwolves a serious threat. Players will definitely need to watch their backs when they explore Wolvendom.

Collecting Small Lamp Grass and Wolfhooks will become far more dangerous with these massive hounds patrolling the area. Luckily, they have some easily exploitable weaknesses. Both variants of these large foes have an elemental weakness that players can use against them.

The purple Rifthounds will take extra damage when subjected to Electro damage, while the brown ones react to Geo damage. However, players have to be wary as dealing damage to them with these elements will also force them to enter their Devourer state.

In this form, their attacks are far more frenzied and deal extra damage. Picking apart these foes with proper tactics will be the key to clearing out these tough enemies.

Genshin Impact's latest update looks to spice things up in Mondstadt by adding these powerful Rifthounds.

Edited by R. Elahi