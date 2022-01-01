Yae Miko release date, Genshin Impact 2.5 banner order and rerun leaks known so far

Genshin Impact has officially revealed Yae Miko's release window, with her long-awaited arrival coming in update 2.5. Fans who have been looking forward to Yae's release can finally rest easy knowing when Yae will arrive.

February 16 looks to be the release date of Genshin Impact 2.5, and Yae Miko is set to arrive alongside two leaked reruns.

Players can find out more about these proposed reruns here, along with some more release date information for Miko. This powerful priestess is only a few months away, and fans won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko's release date and rerun banners leaked

Yae Miko has been officially revealed by the Genshin Impact Twitter account, and fans can finally rest assured knowing she will arrive in update 2.5. This update is set to focus on Inazuman characters, with reruns of two powerful 5-stars from the region also appearing.

Yae Miko will likely be the focus of this update, and it is unknown whether she will arrive as the first or second banner. If Yae is set to be the first banner of update 2.5, she will likely release on February 16, while if she is the second, it may take until March 9 for fans to summon for her.

Yae Miko is quite a popular character thanks to her many appearances in the story, and fans can't wait until her official release. Players will likely get a better look at her kit and other information as update 2.5 draws closer.

Other leaked reruns

While these reruns are currently unconfirmed, several leakers have stated that Kazuha and Raiden will be appearing as well during this update. The order of the banners is still unclear, but these two powerful Inazumans would make sense alongside Yae.

Raiden is one of Yae's closest friends and the Electro Archon to boot. She is an incredibly powerful Electro character, and fans who missed her can get another shot at summoning for her.

Many players overlooked Kazuha during his original run, but may want to give him another chance during this rerun. He has remained at the top of the Abyss charts for months, as his overall utility is invaluable for a team. Players will definitely want to give Kazuha a try during Genshin Impact 2.5.

Genshin Impact's newest character Yae Miko looks set to be released during the 2.5 update, and fans should keep an eye out for any more information.

