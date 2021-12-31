MiHoYo teases Yae Miko for Genshin Impact 2.5 update, release date set in February-March 2022

Genshin Impact fans have long awaited the official reveal of Yae Miko as a playable character. Finally, that wait is over. Genshin Impact's official Twitter account confirmed Yae's arrival in a future update with a new post detailing her character.

The news comes months after Yae's original appearance during an update livestream. Multiple appearances during the story have made Yae an integral character in the story of Inazuma, and now she will finally be playable.

This info was released early on 31 December 2021, and fans can look forward to her being playable during early February or March of 2022.

Genshin Impact: Yae Miko finally revealed

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Yae Miko ‧ Astute Amusement

Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine



The Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. Yae Miko ‧ Astute AmusementGuuji of the Grand Narukami ShrineThe Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. https://t.co/xgMxeQrTnp

Genshin Impact's official Twitter has finally revealed Yae Miko as an upcoming character. She has been one of Genshin Impact's most popular characters ever since her original leaks during Inazuma's launch.

Yae has been a long awaited choice, as Inazuma put a lot of focus on her as the storyline progressed. With that being said, players will only need to wait a few more months to roll for her in Genshin Impact.

These Twitter posts usually indicate a character arriving in the following update, with Genshin Impact 2.5 arriving in early February.

According to the current Genshin Impact update pattern, if Yae Miko is released during Genshin Impact 2.5, players may be seeing her as early as 16 February 2022. If she arrives as the first banner of the update, she will be available for players within a few months.

However, if she is the second banner, fans may have to wait until early March. Still, with this official post, players finally have an official release date for Yae Miko. As one of Genshin's most anticipated characters, fans definitely won't complain about waiting a few more months.

EiMiko daily @dailyeimiko // genshin leaks



SHE IS INSANE SHE IS MISS YAE MIKO // genshin leaksSHE IS INSANE SHE IS MISS YAE MIKO https://t.co/Zv35o96dvS

Now that official information about Yae has been released, players probably won't need to wait much longer for videos and more kit reveals. More leaks regarding Yae will begin to crop up as well, and players can keep checking back for more reveals.

Yae Miko has finally had her official reveal, and players will definitely want to keep an eye out for any new information.

