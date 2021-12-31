Genshin Impact to rerun Vortex Vanquisher and Amos Bow in version 2.4, suggests new leak

Genshin Impact players might want to save their Primogems if they have been waiting for the return of the Vortex Vanquisher. According to a new leak, fans might be seeing the return of this powerful polearm.

This 5-star spear is best suited on characters like Zhongli, and with his upcoming rerun, it definitely seems likely that his spear will return as well. Fans might also look want to forward to the powerful Amos Bow, which remains one of Ganyu's best weapons.

Genshin Impact leaks: Vortex Vanquisher and the Amos Bow might return

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the upcoming banners for update 2.4, giving players time to prepare in advance. Thanks to these leaks, fans now know that the Vortex Vanquisher and the Amos Bow are both coming back in the upcoming update.

These two powerful 5-star weapons are the signature choices of Zhongli and Ganyu, who are also set to reappear during this update. Zhongli wields the Vortex Vanquisher in many of his canon appearances, along with creating it during his unique charged attacks.

ZHONGLI DAY 𒆙 @primeofadepti for those of you who want zhongli, i have the vortex vanquisher — i’m not saying it’s the best weapon for him to use, but these are the stats for mine if you’re considering attempting to pull and wanted some insight for those of you who want zhongli, i have the vortex vanquisher — i’m not saying it’s the best weapon for him to use, but these are the stats for mine if you’re considering attempting to pull and wanted some insight https://t.co/jazMt83SRq

This weapon provides him with some great buffs while he is shielded, and can be a useful choice for a damage focused Zhongli. It also increases his shield strength by 20%, which provides him with some extra defensive stats.

While this weapon might not be the best choice for Zhongli, it still matches his style perfectly. In a game like Genshin Impact, many fans prefer the aesthetic choices over the gameplay, and the Vortex Vanquisher definitely delivers on that end.

Juniper @Junipersz #GenshinImpact I CAN'T BELIEVE IT. Just today I was considering if I had enough money to get Amos Bow and my fav Ganyu next month (almost f2p new player). AND then today the game gave me Amos Bow from standard banner with ONE random wish! I'm crying right now!! #Ganyu I CAN'T BELIEVE IT. Just today I was considering if I had enough money to get Amos Bow and my fav Ganyu next month (almost f2p new player). AND then today the game gave me Amos Bow from standard banner with ONE random wish! I'm crying right now!! #Ganyu #GenshinImpact https://t.co/yW7YCquAv6

On the other hand, the Amos Bow is one of the best bows in Genshin Impact and fits incredibly well on many of its Charged Shot focused characters. This bow performs perfectly on Ganyu, as her special shots can take full advantage of the weapon's passive ability.

Players who plan on summoning for Ganyu will definitely want to try to grab the Amos Bow if they plan on maxing out her potential. This incredible bow is absolutely worth summoning for.

Genshin Impact's newest weapon banner has two very unique and powerful weapons on it, and players will want to make sure they have enough Primogems to take advantage of it.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider