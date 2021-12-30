Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato's release date expected in late March 2022

Genshin Impact leaks may have revealed a more concrete day for the release of Kamisato Ayato. Ayato has been a long-awaited 5-star character from Inazuma, with multiple leaks detailing parts of his kit and appearance. While players still don't know for sure what Ayato does, or what he looks like, this new leak may have provided his release window for early 2022.

Fans who want to make sure they get Ayato as soon as he releases will definitely want to see this new release date. Here's what's known so far.

Genshin Impact leaks: Ayato release expected in Genshin Impact 2.6

Suskuna @SsukunaaA @rhyeiin A was always planned for the patch after Y. @rhyeiin A was always planned for the patch after Y.

Thanks to some cryptic leaks from a reputable source, Genshin Impact fans might be able to rest easy knowing when Ayato is set to release. These leaks have indicated the order that both Yae and Ayato are meant to be released in.

After some calculations, players can estimate what day these updates are set to be released, revealing a possible release date for Kamisato Ayato. Fans should keep in mind that this is still subject to change, as Genshin Impact's beta is known to push around release dates to surprise the community.

According to Ssukuna, Kamisato Ayato is set to release the patch after update 2.5, which would give him an estimated release date of late March 2022. By calculating patch release dates, it's possible to find the expected date that Genshin Impact 2.6 will go live.

With this method, players can find that Kamisato Ayato may be released on March 30, 2022. This would put Ayato only around three months away, which means the Kamisato swordsman is even closer than ever.

Other Ayato leaks

micah ❀ @meowkaeIa // genshin ayato leaks



imagine how his auto attacks would look like... i am passing away // genshin ayato leaksimagine how his auto attacks would look like... i am passing away https://t.co/WhGBkf3NE0

Not a lot has been leaked about Kamisato Ayato, as his model and exact skills are still unknown. However, some skill information has been leaked, with words like Kendo and Water Blades being mentioned. These may give an easier idea of what Ayato's playstyle may be. It seems that Ayato might be a powerful swordsman, similar to his sister, Kamisato Ayaka.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to get a closer look at Ayato's skills when he releases in early 2022.

Genshin Impact leaks may have finally given players a release date that they can expect for Kamisato Ayato's release.

Edited by R. Elahi