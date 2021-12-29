Pine wood locations in Genshin Impact: Where to find, uses and interactive map location

Genshin Impact's world is full of tons of plants and animals to collect and use for crafting, building, and more. Pine wood is a wood variety that can be found in cold climates and is used for many of the game's wooden buildings. Lots of the game's tables, shelves, lightposts, and other furniture also use pine wood as their base.

Fans will need to collect plenty of this wood if they want to create their dream home in the Serenitea Pot. Luckily, thanks to the interactive map, fans can gather as much pine wood as they need with ease.

Genshin Impact: Pine wood locations via interactive map

While pine wood can be found in a variety of places in Genshin Impact, two of the best places to gather it are in Mondstadt and Dragonspine. Players who need pine wood will be able to get tons of it quickly if they utilize this interactive map. The map shows the locations of these trees all across the world, and fans can move it and find extra trees as they clear through their world. There is plenty of wood to go around, as pine trees are pretty common.

Something that all Genshin Impact players should know is that the small trees that are dotted through Mondstadt's capital are also pine wood. This can make farming the wood a lot easier as each tree gives three pieces of wood.

There are plenty of these trees, and if players collect them all then they may not even need to step foot inside Dragonspine. Players should definitely take advantage of this easy method to get pine wood.

Pine wood uses

Pine wood really only serves a single purpose in Genshin Impact, as it is used to craft a variety of furnishings. Some pieces will need tons of pine wood, while others only need a small amount. Pine wood is an essential part of base building though, as a ton of the game's best furnishings require the wood.

Players can also use pine wood to accelerate their realm progress, as many of the furnishings that use pine wood also provide tons of Trust Rank points. Players should make sure to take advantage of these recipes to easily grind trust ranks.

