Genshin Impact: Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli rerun release dates revealed

Genshin Impact 2.4 will be bringing some of Liyue's most powerful characters back for an amazing set of reruns. Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli will all become available again, with the two Adepti making their first return in a year.

Players who have been waiting and saving will finally be able to get these two coveted units. Ganyu still remains one of the strongest characters in the game and Xiao maintains his unique style and huge damage, making both of them great picks.

Players won't have to wait much longer to summon for these characters and can find release dates here.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli banner release dates

Shenhe, Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli will all be featured during Genshin Impact 2.4's banners, making this lineup an incredible one for Liyue fans. Players who have long awaited Xiao and Ganyu's return to the game will want to thank the Event Wish-2 system, as they will be featured on this alternative banner.

This banner shares pity with the base Event Wish, making it easy to get whichever character gamers are looking for. These four Liyue 5-stars are all powerful in their own right, and fans should definitely give them a shot when they release.

Shenhe and Xiao are set to both arrive on January 5, 2022, opening the update as the first release banner. They both wield a polearm, and Shenhe is a Cryo support unit while Xiao is an Anemo Main DPS. Shenhe looks to be a very interesting character who can boost the damage of other Cryo DPS, while Xiao is a pretty straightforward damage dealer who can shred through tough foes easily.

Ganyu and Zhongli will arrive as the second banner of the update, which should be around January 26. Players will be able to summon for the game's strongest shielder in the form of Zhongli, and one of the best AOE damage dealers with Ganyu. Both of these characters have remained at the top of their class for quite a while, and players won't want to miss out on them during this rerun.

Genshin Impact 2.4 looks to be one of the game's best updates so far, and these banners are a great way to start it off.

