Genshin Impact 2.4 brings back Daily Login event with 10 free Intertwined fates

Genshin Impact 2.4 will be bringing back the Daily Login event for its newest update, granting players ten free Intertwined Fates. This event will begin on January 25 and will last until February 9, providing players great rewards each day. The May Fortune Find You event hasn't appeared in quite a while, and this free event will be well received by the player base.

Taking part in this event is as simple as logging in during each day of the rewards and collecting them from the event. Genshin Impact 2.4's Lantern Rite rerun looks to be an incredibly generous event.

Genshin Impact: Lantern Rite event features the return of the Daily Login

Genshin Impact 2.4 is set to release on January 5, 2022, with the Lantern Rite festival releasing alongside it. Players will be able to take advantage of offers, including a free 4-star Liyue character and new character skins for Ningguang and Keqing. There will also be plenty of valuable rewards on offer, including Primogems, Crowns of Insight, Heroes Wits and more. Fans won't want to miss out on participating in this event, thanks to its amazing rewards.

The May Fortune Find You event will feature a seven-day daily login where players can amass up to 10 Intertwined Fates. These wishes can be used on the limited banner to get rare 5-star characters, and with a great lineup in update 2.4, Genshin Impact players will need them.

To unlock these fates, gamers will simply need to log in each day for seven days, though the event itself will last for fifteen days. Players can get a total of 10 Intertwined fates, 18 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 80,000 Mora, and 8 Heroes Wits.

Other Lantern Rite rewards

As the event progresses, players will also gather other rare resources, including a free 4-star character from Liyue. This includes the new Yun Jin, who looks to be a useful Geo support with unique abilities. Completing event tasks will grant fans the opportunity to get one of these characters, along with a free skin for Ningguang. Keqing will also be receiving a skin, though hers looks to cost Genesis Crystals to purchase.

Lantern Rite's rerun in update 2.4 appears to be a prosperous return to Liyue, and fans won't want to miss out.

