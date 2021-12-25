Genshin Impact leaks: Yae Miko to be a DPS character and use Shimenawa artifact set

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some new information about Yae Miko that points to her being a powerful main DPS. These leaks come from a poster on the NGA forums who received a ban after revealing this information.

Players who have been waiting for more information about Yae Miko will definitely want to give this leak a look. Yae is an important character from Inazuma who has played a large role in the game's storyline so far.

She wields an Electro vision with great precision and may just be one of the game's strongest choices.

Genshin Impact leaks: Yae Miko artifact set and weapon reveal

According to these new leaks from TZ, a reliable poster on the NGA forums, Yae Miko will be an on-field main DPS who wields a Catalyst. Yae has previously been stated to deal an incredible amount of Electro damage, and these current leaks are backing up her status as a main damage dealer.

Players will likely be able to utilize her as the carry on their team, while helping her with Electro supports like Raiden or Beidou. As a Catalyst wielder, Yae will be dealing pure Electro damage to enemies, making her output way higher than most Electro characters.

According to this leak, Yae will also utilize the Shimenawa's Reminiscense set, which makes sense given her resemblance to the artifacts. This set of artifacts boosts ATK% with a 2-PC and grants a unique passive that boosts Normal and Charged attacks by 50% for 10 seconds.

This comes at the cost of 15 Energy, so having a battery for Yae may be important to maintaining her damage. Using this set implies that Yae will mostly focus on dealing damage with her Normal and Charged attacks as opposed to her Skill or Burst. This could be an interesting playstyle, though it is typical of most Catalyst users.

Other Yae leaks

TZ has also stated some other information about Yae, though players should keep in mind that these leaks are still very early in development. Genshin Impact's betas can change characters drastically before release, and Yae may undergo some big modifications before she arrives.

Still, it looks like Yae will be releasing during Genshin Impact 2.5, alongside Kuki Shinobu, a new 4-star Electro support. These two will work well together according to these leaks, so players should keep an eye out.

Yae Miko may be one of Genshin Impact's strongest Electro characters when she releases, and players won't have to wait much longer for more leaks.

